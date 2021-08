One of the primary aspects of becoming an entrepreneur is having and maintaining a vision. When you lose sight of your vision, your organization can quickly go down a destructive path and end up failing. There are some factors that can affect an entrepreneur’s vision, such as fear of failure and imposter syndrome. However, someone who truly wants to be successful will take the necessary steps to overcome these fears and challenges. Entrepreneurs should always ask themselves “why” they are doing what they do. This helps them to keep their focus and remember that there is a purpose for their actions. Below we will discuss some of the various ways entrepreneurs can maintain their vision, as featured in an article on Forbes.