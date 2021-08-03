Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

UK is on your side, Boris Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VofM_0bGI80D600
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya meets Boris Johnson at No 10 Photograph: Dan Kitwood/PA

The UK is on the side of Belarusian opposition leaders trying to bring down the tyrannical regime led by Alexander Lukashenko, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister gave his full support to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is at the forefront of efforts to restore democracy in the face of a crackdown on civil society in the east European country.

Hosting Tsikhanouskaya in Downing Street hours after the head of a group that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution was found dead in a park in Kyiv , the Ukraine capital, Johnson said the UK backed Tsikhanouskaya’s struggle against severe human rights violations and the persecution of pro-democracy activists.

“We are very much on your side, very much in support of what you are doing. We are committed to supporting human rights and civil society in Belarus,” he told her on Tuesday.

Tsikhanouskaya underlined the power of Johnson’s declaration of support, saying it was “very important to understand that one of the most powerful countries in the world are supporting Belarus”.

The prime minister replied: “We strongly support you, strongly support Belarus, the Belarusian people.”

He also highlighted the speed at which the UK announced sanctions against Belarus, after the “hijacking” of a plane carrying another prominent anti-Lukashenko organiser, Raman Pratasevich , who was taken into custody by the country’s authorities at the end of May after a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarus.

No 10 said in a readout of a private meeting the pair held later that Johnson told Tsikhanouskaya both Britons and Belarusians “share fundamental values such as a belief in democracy, human rights and rule of law”, and that the UK “stands in solidarity of the people of Belarus and will continue to take action to support them”.

The significance of Johnson’s support for Belarusian opposition leaders was intensified given the death of Vitaly Shishov, the head of Belarusian House in Ukraine. Shishov was reported missing by his partner on Monday after he did not return from a run and could not be reached on his mobile phone. Police said in a statement he had been found hanged in a park not far from where he lived, and that they had opened a murder investigation.

It also followed the recent effort by the Belarus Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to seek asylum . She received a humanitarian visa from Poland after she was threatened with being repatriated to Minsk over her criticism of Belarus Olympic team officials.

Outside No 10, Tsikhanouskaya told reporters it was too early to comment on Shishov’s death, but said she would be undeterred in fighting for free and fair elections in Belarus.

“I understand you know, I can disappear at any moment,” she said. “I understand this, but I should do what I am doing. I can’t stop, because I feel responsibility for the future of my country, the same as all those Belarusians felt fighting the government, feel their responsibility.

“But I know that even if I disappear one day, this movement will continue without me.”

Further announcements are expected from the UK government over the summer as it raises pressure on Belarus to curb the recent raids of rights groups, media organisations, charity groups and other non-governmental organisations. Lukashenko is seeking to stamp out even apolitical efforts by Belarusians to self-organise.

The Viasna human rights centre recently said the raids and arbitrary arrests were “just another instance of the crackdown against human rights defenders, civil society organisations and independent media that has been going on since the widely disputed presidential election in August 2020, when thousands of Belarusians took to the streets in mostly peaceful protests”.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#East European#Belarusians#Britons#Belarus Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Related
SocietyThe Guardian

UN condemns child marriage in Zimbabwe as girl dies after giving birth

The United Nations has condemned the practice of child marriage in Zimbabwe following the death of a 14-year-old girl after she gave birth at a church shrine, an incident that caused outrage among citizens and rights activists. The case has brought to the fore the practice of child marriage within...
EducationThe Guardian

America shouldn’t be sending unvaccinated kids back to school

The Delta variant is the latest setback on our path toward a new normal. This is the fourth major Covid-19 wave, and there’s a palpable sense of morbid familiarity. We know the drill: cases rise, hospitals are pushed to their limit, and then the deaths start piling up. We have grown numb to the ongoing mass casualty event, even as friends and neighbors share their stories of debilitating chronic symptoms. But data from around the world signal that the Delta variant is different, particularly when it comes to children.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM told to ‘demote himself’ amid Sunak job row and Tory donor revelations

Boris Johnson has been told to stop “picking fights” and “demote himself” in response to a reported row with Rishi Sunak over a leaked letter, during which the PM allegedly threatened to relegate his chancellor to the position of health secretary.With an Opinium poll placing the prime minister’s approval ratings at an all-time low of -16 percentage points, following his inflammatory quip about Margaret Thatcher’s coal mine closures, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told The Independent: “After the calamity of the past two years, the prime minister should look in the mirror and demote himself before worrying about...
PoliticsTelegraph

Sadiq Khan suffers more TfL strike days than Boris Johnson

Sadiq Khan’s record on industrial action has been condemned after figures revealed the mayor of London has overseen more strikes a year than his predecessor, Boris Johnson. Mr Khan, who pledged “zero strikes” on public transport in the run-up to his election in 2016, averaged 5.3 strike days a year during his first four years in office. This compared with Mr Johnson being hit by an annual average of 4.4 strike days and two days under Ken Livingstone.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned over Brexit ‘haemorrhage’ of fishing workers

Boris Johnson has come under fire during his visit to Scotland from fishing leaders, who told him that his Brexit deal had “fallen short of expectations”.Fisheries leaders warned of a “haemorrhage” of foreign workers in the industry in the wake of the UK’s departure from the EU’s single market and customs union on 1 January.And he heard complaints about new red tape and delays resulting from Brexit which have hit the industry north of the border.The prime minister was joined by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Scotland Office minister David Duguid and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross for a meeting...
U.K.dallassun.com

UK mulls sheltering Afghan journalists

London [UK], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that his country was considering sheltering the Afghan journalists who had cooperated with UK media, the Independent reported on Saturday. On Wednesday, it was reported on a joint letter of 23 UK media to the foreign secretary and the...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘threatened to demote Rishi Sunak’ over leaked letter calling for travel restrictions to be lifted

Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak after the chancellor called for travel restrictions to be relaxed in a leaked letter, according to reports. The prime minister is said have been furious after he became aware of the letter when details of it were published in last week’s Sunday Times ahead of the announcement of the latest travel rules on Wednesday.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to apologise for ‘shameful’ praise of Thatcher coal mine closures

Labour is demanding an apology from Boris Johnson after he said Britain owed its escape from reliance on coal energy to Margaret Thatcher’s closure of the mines in the 1980s.The prime minister was reported to have chuckled as he made the comment about his Tory predecessor’s wholesale closure of pits, which led to the bitterly divisive miners’ strike of 1984-85.Speaking during a visit to a wind-farm off the coast of Scotland, Mr Johnson said that the UK’s dependence on coal for its electricity had fallen from 70-80 per cent in his childhood to less than one per cent now...
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson: Why mining gaffe will linger after Scottish visit

Boris Johnson stayed away from Scotland during the Holyrood election campaign this spring. He was the first UK prime minister not to take part in a devolved Scottish election. The Scottish Conservative Party had no problem with that - in fact some of them were relieved, delighted even. Why? Because...
PoliticsBBC

Boris Johnson's Thatcher remarks disgusting, says former miner

A former miner has said Boris Johnson's comments on Margaret Thatcher's mine closures are " absolutely disgusting". He said "you've got areas up north that are still recovering from the loss of the pits". The man's local MP and government chief whip, Mark Spencer, who represents Sherwood in Nottinghamshire, said...
Public HealthBBC

Boris Johnson will not isolate after Covid case among staff

Downing Street says Boris Johnson will not self-isolate, after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid during a trip to Scotland. No 10 said the visit was carried out in line with Covid protocols, and the prime minister has not been in close contact with a positive case.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson to avoid travel traffic light chaos with UK holiday

Boris Johnson will be holidaying in the UK this summer, avoiding his government’s confusing and ever-changing traffic light system for international travel. A senior government source confirmed to The Telegraph that the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, will opt for for a staycation, although the exact destination is yet to be announced.
PoliticsThe Independent

Boris Johnson is about to find out what happens when a party turns on its leader

Could it be that blatant rank hypocrisy is Boris Johnson’s kryptonite? His superhuman political performances have certainly defied belief for most of the two years he has occupied No 10. Yet the recent controversy about his attempting to dodge self-isolation via some suspiciously convenient “pilot scheme” seems to have been something of a final straw, and he finds his poll ratings sliding, along with his authority in his own party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy