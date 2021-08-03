Cancel
Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal and a smile

By JIM VERTUNO
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

TOKYO — Simone Biles returned to the competition at the Tokyo Olympics in style, and will leave with another medal. What color it is really isn’t the point. That she delivered a tense, heart-pounding routine on the balance beam and nailed it with a smile meant everything. Biles looked calm...

