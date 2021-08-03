Roniel Iglesias defeats Pat McCormack, wins Cuba’s first boxing gold at Tokyo Games

Cuba began its gold march Tuesday, bringing home the welterweight prize in the first men’s final at the Tokyo Games. Roniel Iglesias won his second Olympic gold medal, defeating Pat McCormack of Great Britain by a 5-0 score at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The 32-year-old from Pinar del Río, Cuba had won the 2012 light welterweight gold and earned bronze at the 2008 Games, but lost in just his second bout at the 2016 Games.