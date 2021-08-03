Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Roniel Iglesias defeats Pat McCormack, wins Cuba’s first boxing gold at Tokyo Games

By Ryan Songalia
The Ring Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuba began its gold march Tuesday, bringing home the welterweight prize in the first men’s final at the Tokyo Games. Roniel Iglesias won his second Olympic gold medal, defeating Pat McCormack of Great Britain by a 5-0 score at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. The 32-year-old from Pinar del Río, Cuba had won the 2012 light welterweight gold and earned bronze at the 2008 Games, but lost in just his second bout at the 2016 Games.

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlen López
Person
Roniel Iglesias
Person
Pat Mccormack
Person
Galal Yafai
Person
Benjamin Whittaker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Boxing#Tokyo#Combat#Australian#Muslim#Cuban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Cuba
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Sunderland Echo

Tokyo 2020: Pat McCormack wants to follow Anthony Joshua and Luke Campbell with gold medal

McCormack started his bid for Tokyo gold by comfortably beating Belarus’ Aliaksandr Radzionau in the men’s welterweight category. That put the Sunderland fighter into the quarter-finals, where he will face Uzbekistan’s Bobo-Usmon Baturov on Friday, with victory there guaranteeing a medal fight. But McCormack, the top seed and favourite for...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Pat McCormack: Brit boxer ready to turn professional after winning silver medal in Tokyo

Birtley boxer Pat McCormack has set his sights on turning professional after being beaten in the men’s welterweight final by Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias at Tokyo 2020. McCormack, the top seed at 69kg who advanced to the Olympic gold medal match after Irish opponent Aidan Walsh withdrew from their semi-final because of a freak ankle injury, lost on all five of the judges’ scorecards.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy