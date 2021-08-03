Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Masks are important, HHS Secretary Becerra says during Georgia visit

By WRDW
healthleadersmedia.com
 6 days ago

A top federal health official says he understands frustration with new mask requirements, but the country can overcome them if people accept responsibility for fighting the coronavirus. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Georgia on Monday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state continued to rise amid a low vaccination rate. Becerra says he doesn’t blame Americans for questioning the mask requirement.

www.healthleadersmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Health And Human Services#Hhs#Americans#Ecmo Life Support#Pfizer#Fox News#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slammed by his own former HHS secretary over private vaccination

Former President Trump’s HHS head Alex Azar criticized the 45th president Tuesday, saying Trump could have salvaged trust in COVID-19 vaccines had the president chosen to get vaccinated publicly. Azar, who oversaw Operation Warp Speed, challenged conservatives and Republicans to tout COVID-19 vaccines as one of the former president’s defining...
Gwinnett County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Gwinnett as concerns linger about COVID vaccinations, rising case numbers

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pointed to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations Monday and said it is evidence of the need for people to get vaccinated against the disease if they haven’t done so already. Becerra participated in a 30-minute roundtable discussion that U.S....
Georgia Statejacksonprogress-argus.com

Sen. Jon Ossoff gets commitment for Georgia visit from Agriculture Secretary

WASHINGTON — In a recent U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., secured a commitment from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to help Georgia farmers export more crops. Vilsack committed to Ossoff that he would travel to Georgia in coming months to meet with Georgia farmers, trade...
Springfield, ILPantagraph

Secretary of State branches to reinstate mask policy

SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday morning that all driver service facilities, Secretary of State Offices and the Capitol Building will require employees and customers to wear a mask again effective as of Monday. This comes after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. "It is imperative for...
Salinas, CAandnowuknow.com

United Fresh Produce Association and Grower-Shipper Association Discuss HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra's Visit to Farm Worker Vaccination Clinic; Christopher Valadez and Max Cuevas Discuss

SALINAS, CA - Recently, the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Xavier Becerra, paid a visit to the farm worker vaccination clinic conducted by the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas (CSVS) at the Rodeo Grounds in Salinas, California. The clinic, which is part of an ongoing vaccination effort by both organizations, opened in late February, and has since administered over 40,000 vaccines to farm workers.
U.S. Politicsthekatynews.com

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on the 56th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure released the following statements celebrating the 56th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid on July 30, 2021:. “For decades, Medicare and Medicaid have been a lifeline and a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

HHS Chief Questions Medicaid Work Requirements During Atlanta Visit

The Biden administration’s top health official says his agency is working as quickly as possible to review Georgia’s request for a limited Medicaid expansion with a work requirement. But comments Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra made during a visit to Atlanta Monday cast doubt on whether the plan...
Georgia StateClayton News Daily

HHS chief visits Georgia, addresses FDA vaccine process, Medicaid

A top Biden administration health official, visiting Gwinnett County in suburban Atlanta, said Monday that the FDA is relying on science and facts in its decision-making on giving full authorization to COVID-19 vaccines. As of now, COVID vaccines used in the United States have been authorized for emergency use. The...
Georgia StateAthens Banner-Herald

Georgia secretary of state moving to purge 'non-contact' voters from rolls

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is sending notices this week to 185,666 Georgians who haven’t had any contact with the state’s elections system for at least five years. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger described the move Thursday as another step to protect election integrity in Georgia by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy