Masks are important, HHS Secretary Becerra says during Georgia visit
A top federal health official says he understands frustration with new mask requirements, but the country can overcome them if people accept responsibility for fighting the coronavirus. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra was in Georgia on Monday as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the state continued to rise amid a low vaccination rate. Becerra says he doesn’t blame Americans for questioning the mask requirement.www.healthleadersmedia.com
Comments / 0