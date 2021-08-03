'She Will': First Clip of Locarno Selection From Debut Director Charlotte Colbert (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Colbert’s unusual Gothic feature plays out in the world between art and horror. Dir. Charlotte Colbert. UK. 2021. 95 minutes. She Will is a trip long before one of its main characters takes some mushrooms on an ill-advised night out in the only pub in the top end of the Scottish Highlands. Artist Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut ostensibly mines a rich seam cracked open by recent UK female genre film-makers, but She Will swings on such a genuinely eccentric and unpredictable world view that such comparisons feel somehow wrong. Colbert’s Gothic extravaganza may sink its fangs into the patriarchy (like Amulet) while following an ailing, older artist and her nurse (Saint Maud), but this film is its own oozing creature. It fields such a disorientating mix of styles and symbols and tonal swerves (Rupert Everett going full fruit, for example), that it’s quite a surprise that Colbert has managed to weave a structured story throughout She Will. But she has.