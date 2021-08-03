Cancel
Mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for staff at Ohio’s hospitals, board recommends

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Hospital Association Board recommends all hospitals in the state independently adopt policies requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees and staff. Their announcement Tuesday morning comes as COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant. “The COVID-19 delta variant...

