Miley Cyrus Performs at Crypto Billionaire’s Private Party in Hamptons
Miley Cyrus sure knows how to party in the USA … ’cause right on the heels of killing it at Lollapalooza, she hit the Hamptons for a crypto billionaire’s private rager. The singer performed over the weekend at the home of Mike Novogratz … CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners. Miley wore a red leotard, black heels and messy blonde hair during her set for Mike’s soiree — keep in mind, he’s not just known for his business acumen, but also for being a serious party animal.www.foxbangor.com
