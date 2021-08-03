Junior Fair results – Food and Nutrition

If you are a fan of competition cooking shows like MasterChef or Top Chef – then do we have an event for you! The World Food Championships (WFC) will take place in Centennial Hall at Fair Park Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 7. An expected crowd of 25,000 attendees are expected to attend this multi-day, ten-category cooking competition that brings 1500+ top chefs and home cooks from all over the globe to battle it out for a piece of the event’s $300,000 prize purse. Chefs will participate in ten categories for world domination: Bacon, Barbeque, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Soup, and Steak. Outside of its Kitchen Arena, WFC has 20+ tasting experiences for foodies of all ages, including an opportunity to judge some of the event’s 8,000 competition dishes. That’s right, you can claim a VIP seat at one of the judging tables by attending a one-hour interactive event where you’ll be trained by a WFC associate or professional chef on the E.A.T. methodology, which is WFC’s scoring system, that enables judges to rank any dish based on three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste. Only foodies who are E.A.T. certified are eligible to judge at WFC’s Main Event. As a bonus, all judges will receive FREE WFC General Admission access throughout the five-day competition.