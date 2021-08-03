Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Junior Fair results – Food and Nutrition

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 5 days ago

Amelie Phillips (Intermediate) Katie Schmerge (beginner) Ruth Carity (Intermediate) Amelie Phillips (Intermediate)

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Fitness#Gourmet#Food Drink#Maycee Kipker State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Register-Herald

New Fair Food Contest is returning

The State Fair of West Virginia’s 3rd Annual New Fair Food Contest returns with entries from eight vendors. Fairgoers are encouraged to retrieve a map when they arrive on grounds or look online for information, and visit participating vendors where they can try new items and vote for their favorite.
Dolores County, COdovecreekpress.com

2021 Dolores County Fair and Junior Rodeo Schedule

3:00 p.m. - 4-H Goat Show (under lean-to) 3:30 p.m. - 4-H Horse Show (in arena) 4:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. - Animal Show Registration (ages 3-12) 9:00 a.m. -Junior Rodeo (11 & Under Group) 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Check out exhibits (no exceptions) 6:00 p.m. - FFA/Vo-Ag...
telegraphherald.com

Vendors dish on favorite foods at Dubuque County Fair

About 20 vendors have set up shop at the Dubuque County Fair this week to offer attendees their fair food fix. In between partaking in the fair's various entertainment opportunities, attendees can get their fill of fried food and cold drinks. Vendors at the fair took some time this week...
Food & Drinksswillinoisnews.com

How to enjoy fair food without going overboard

University of Illinois Extension issued the following announcement on July 23. Many of the fairs and festivals we missed last year are back and ready to entertain. Deep fried candy bars, onion blossoms, and fried cheese curds are a “must-have” for some, but nutritional nightmares for cardiologists. The question is can we enjoy our favorite fair foods while still maintaining a healthy lifestyle?
Altamont, NYTimes Union

Fair food is back post-pandemic, with some changes

If you missed your fried dough and shaved steak sandwiches last summer, you are not alone. A dearth of concessions across the region meant a year without a snow cone and caramel corn fix for most. County fairs and outdoor festivals were not spared the devastating effects of the COVID-19...
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

World Food Championships Heads To Fair Park This Fall

If you are a fan of competition cooking shows like MasterChef or Top Chef – then do we have an event for you! The World Food Championships (WFC) will take place in Centennial Hall at Fair Park Friday, November 5 through Sunday, November 7. An expected crowd of 25,000 attendees are expected to attend this multi-day, ten-category cooking competition that brings 1500+ top chefs and home cooks from all over the globe to battle it out for a piece of the event’s $300,000 prize purse. Chefs will participate in ten categories for world domination: Bacon, Barbeque, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Soup, and Steak. Outside of its Kitchen Arena, WFC has 20+ tasting experiences for foodies of all ages, including an opportunity to judge some of the event’s 8,000 competition dishes. That’s right, you can claim a VIP seat at one of the judging tables by attending a one-hour interactive event where you’ll be trained by a WFC associate or professional chef on the E.A.T. methodology, which is WFC’s scoring system, that enables judges to rank any dish based on three key criteria: Execution, Appearance and Taste. Only foodies who are E.A.T. certified are eligible to judge at WFC’s Main Event. As a bonus, all judges will receive FREE WFC General Admission access throughout the five-day competition.
Bond County, ILwgel.com

Shriners Fair Food

The Bond County Shrine Club will have their food stand at the Bond County Fair, at the end of the grandstand. They’ll open at 7 AM every day with biscuits and gravy for sale until they run out.
New Plymouth, IDArgus Observer Online

Hungry for your fair share of Fair food faire?

NEW PLYMOUTH — With two more days to go in the 2021 Payette County Fair, as of press time, there’s still plenty of shows to see, livestock to bid on and last but not least, food faire to try. the newspaper has compiled a roundup of what food vendors have set up shop at this year’s fair, so local foodies don’t have to miss out.
Freeborn County, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Fair food reviews: Rolling Roaster

New to the Freeborn County Fair is the Rolling Roaster, which is under an orange and white tent next to the Grandstand. The Rolling Roaster hails from Eyota and offers the traditional Philly cheesesteak, a chicken cheesesteak and roasted potatoes. Since I like all things potato, I was right on board with trying the food from this stand.
accesspress.org

Whet your appetite for new fair foods

Trying new foods is a highlight for Minnesota State Fair visitors. For people with disabilities, it can be a challenge to find adequate seating, a table that accommodates a wheelchair or scooter or space for a personal care attendant to sit and help at mealtime. Working with fair staff, Access...
Auglaize County, OHThe Evening Leader

Junior Fair Holds Livestock Sale

WAPAKONETA — Friday marked the first day of the Auglaize County Fair Junior Fair Livestock Sale with pigs and sheep leading off. Aubrie Uppenkamp, of Botkins, was the first one to sell during the sheep sale as she had the grand champion market lamb. Uppenkamp, who is a member of...
RecipesBon Appétit

The Not-So-Glamorous Diet of a Recipe Developer

Every month, Bon Appétit associate editor Christina Chaey writes about what she’s cooking right now. Pro tip: If you sign up for the Healthyish newsletter, you’ll get the scoop before everyone else. I’m sure this has something to do with how I was raised to not waste food, but every...
Honesdale, PAScranton Times

Find food, fun and more at fairs across the region

Satisfy your cravings for fair food and fun as summertime staples return at last. Fairgrounds across Northeast Pennsylvania will reopen over the coming weeks to visitors eager to enjoy rides, live entertainment, contests and much more after a year lost to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether you’re eager to dig into...
Osage, IAGlobe Gazette

What's a fair without fair food?

Folks attending the 150th anniversary of the Mitchell County Fair will view exhibits, judging, amusement rides, grandstand performances and much more. But what is a fair without experiencing fair food?. While enjoying fair food, we seldom think of the preparation, planning and work that local organizations provide so we can...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

GALLERY: Knox County Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship

Nearly 100 local exhibitors competed Tuesday in the Knox County Junior Fair poultry showmanship contest, which was judged by Tom Rieman. Exhibitors showed ducks, turkeys and chickens in the contest. Katie Lindeman, an 18-year-old from Fredericktown, won the senior class and was named master showman.
Delaware StateWBOC

Unique Food Choices at Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON, De. - WE ALL KNOW THE TYPICAL FAIR FOOD LIKE COTTON CANDY, FRIED Oreos, and FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONADE. However, THE Delaware STATE FAIR TAKES IT A STEP FURTHER WITH ITS UNIQUE FOOD OPTIONS FOR FAIRGOERS. A SERVER AT THE SEAHOGG FOOD TRUCK SAYS their TACOS, which HAVE OCTOPUS IN...
Indiana Stateagrinews-pubs.com

New foods coming to State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no shortage of new foods to try at the Indiana State Fair July 30-Aug. 22. More than 100 food vendors will offer up their best dishes. Among the concessions, Indiana pork, dairy and beef products will be showcased. “Indiana Pork is excited to feature bacon...
PoliticsPosted by
101.9 The Rock

The Northern Maine Fair: Fun, Food and Community

The Northern Maine Fair Association posted a great note to Facebook talking about the events and activities scheduled this year for 2021. The line that stands out is “We hope that you will join us for fun, food and community.” That says it all. Community is the whole reason we go. Of course the food, but we do that with our family, friends and neighbors too. Being together at the Northern Maine Fair will get us back to normal better and sooner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy