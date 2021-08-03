Ohio Contractor was Cited and Penalized for Exposing Construction Roofers to Deadly Fall Hazards Six Times Throughout the Past Three Years
JHM Roofing LLC ignored OSHA’s citations due to repeated fall hazards over the past few years. OSHA cited a Millersburg contractor for exposing its workers to deadly fall hazards for the sixth time in three years while fall protection PPE was not used at a Medina residential work site. The contractor had not been cooperating with safety inspectors. On April 28, 2021, OSHA inspectors observed roofers employed by JMH Roofing LLC working up to 24 feet off the ground. Two willful, two repeat and two serious violations were issued.ohsonline.com
Comments / 0