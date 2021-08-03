The Association Between Beliefs and Risk Management

Many organizations devise operating systems that encompass values and standards specific to their core beliefs about work, people and performance. There are organizations that still believe that the risk of accidents occurring are the result of workers flagrantly ignoring good work practices, failing to use common sense, neglecting to follow company policies and procedures, making mistakes and/or using poor judgement. Many organizations' supervisors believe that workers are primarily responsible for their own safety and should engage in safe work practices, use good judgment and be constantly vigilant when working in potentially hazardous environments. These same supervisors also believe that their primary responsibility is to meet production goals and performance objectives. They believe that worker safety management is the primary responsibility of safety personnel. The typical traditional interventions utilized to manage worker safety include training, retraining, signage, focused inspections or some form or reward or disciplinary action. This practice of bifurcation of responsibility has failed to produce significant or long-term improvement.