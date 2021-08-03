Falcons Bringing In RB D’Onta Foreman For Visit

The 13th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. The trio of hosts discuss a bevy of topics surrounding the Falcons training camp, including the recent COVID-19 list of John Atkins, Dante Fowler, Lee Smith, Kobe Jones, and Willie Wright. The episode also includes Matt, Jake, and Alex debating multiple position battles up and down the depth chart, including the edge defender opposite Dante Fowler, the cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell, the starting safety jobs, the starting left guard and the third wide receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. The guys finished up the episode with an updated 53-man roster projection. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!
