Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons Bringing In RB D’Onta Foreman For Visit

By Daniel Chavkin
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Adam Schefter, RB D’Onta Foreman is visiting with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday. Foreman, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Texans in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $3,159,484 that included a signing bonus of $759,484 with the Texans. Foreman was waived by Houston in...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Falcons Bringing#Rb D Onta Foreman#The Atlanta Falcons#Texans#Colts#Ypc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Younghoe Koo gets vehicle stolen, pleads with thief to return cleats: 'I won't even be mad'

Younghoe Koo did not have the best weekend. He walked out to his black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday to discover it wasn't where he parked it, nor was it anywhere in sight. It turns out it had been stolen -- he pointed out on his Instagram account -- ruining his day entirely. But for as much as Koo was upset someone decided to swipe his Jeep, he was that much more concerned about the tools of his trade that were inside the vehicle.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons sign two in free agency

Ellerbe was originally signed by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Rice. The 24-year-old outside linebacker has also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. Ellerbe has appeared in seven career games, contributing on special teams in all seven. He spent the final 12 weeks of the 2020 season on the Texans practice squad.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons QB-RB-WR trio is underrated and overlooked

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a pass against Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons...
NFLFrankfort Times

RB Davis says move to hometown Falcons a 'dream come true'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Mike Davis couldn't wait to check in for his first training camp with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. “I’m here early,” Davis said Tuesday. “I think that speaks for a lot. I got here about 8. I’m just ready to go.”
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons sign OL Jason Spriggs, cut RB Tony Brooks-James

The Falcons made the reported Emmanuel Ellerbee signing official just a short time ago, but they also announced another pair of moves we weren’t expecting. The team cut ties with running back Tony Brooks-James and added offensive lineman Jason Spriggs to the roster alongside Ellerbee, bringing two new players to the roster just in time for the start of training camp.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons camp highlights: RB Cordarrelle Patterson shows off speed

The Falcons signed wide receiver/running back/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason to bring a more dynamic aspect to the offensive side of the football. After spending a majority of his time at wide receiver, Patterson made the switch to running back in 2020, where he took 146 of his 209 offensive snaps. However, his true value comes in the kickoff return game.
NFLallfans.co

Forgotten Falcons: Haskel Stanback

Most of the players on the Falcons career top 10 for rushing yardage are household names for this fanbase, from Gerald Riggs to William Andrews to Jamal Anderson to Warrick Dunn to Michael Vick to Michael Turner. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, of course, were just here a few years ago. If you’re a newer fan Dave Hampton might be a less familiar name, but I’m willing to wager the only name that will elicit a huh? from a sizeable portion of the fanbase is Haskel Stanback.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' J'Mon Moore: Brought in by Falcons

The Falcons signed Moore on Friday. Moore will give the team some receiving depth in camp following Jeff Badet's lower leg injury. The 26-year-old Moore played in 12 games for Green Bay in 2018 but hasn't appeared in an NFL game since then.
NFLaudacy.com

What should we expect from Falcons' RB Mike Davis this season?

The Atlanta Falcons players and coaches reported to training camp on Tuesday and will hold their first official practice on Thursday. One of the biggest question heading into the season is depth at running back. The Falcons currently have five running backs on their roster: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Quadree Ollison and the two rookies, Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Training Camp Preview

The 13th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. The trio of hosts discuss a bevy of topics surrounding the Falcons training camp, including the recent COVID-19 list of John Atkins, Dante Fowler, Lee Smith, Kobe Jones, and Willie Wright. The episode also includes Matt, Jake, and Alex debating multiple position battles up and down the depth chart, including the edge defender opposite Dante Fowler, the cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell, the starting safety jobs, the starting left guard and the third wide receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. The guys finished up the episode with an updated 53-man roster projection. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!
NFLYardbarker

Falcons division rival in turmoil

Falcons fans have a lot to pay attention to within the organization — a new coach, two new systems, a bevy of position battles on both sides of the ball, etc. But if you haven’t been paying attention to the division rival New Orleans Saints, I’ll be the first to tell you all that it is a full-on dumpster fire in the big easy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy