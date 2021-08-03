Have a craving for Ikea's iconic meatballs? Now you can bring the smell of the furniture chain's signature dish home.

Ikea announced Tuesday it is offering a candle called Huvudroll that smells like the Swedish meatballs available at many of the chain's locations.

The candle is part of an Ikea Store in a Box package aimed at recreating the sensory experience of visiting a store.

Ikea will offer the package, meatball candle included, as part of a sweepstakes celebrating the 10th anniversary of its U.S. Family Program, a free loyalty program which gives participants special offers and rewards.

Ikea would not specify what else is in the Store in a Box, other than saying it will contain some of the most recognizable pieces of an Ikea store.

The Store in a Box sweepstakes kicks off Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 22.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ikea is releasing a candle that smells like their beloved Swedish meatballs