Workers at Ford, GM, Stellantis facilities required to wear mask regardless of health status, UAW says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — All people inside judicial facilities in Washington County are required to wear a mask in most scenarios, according to an order issued by a court judge. The order, written on August 4, said that all workers, elected officials and members of public must wear a face mask when in a public area or when in contact with someone else in these facilities, regardless of their vaccination status, due to the rising levels of COVID-19 in the area. NEW: Mandatory masking is back for all workers, elected officials & members of public, vaccinated or...