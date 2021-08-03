Cancel
Public Health

Workers at Ford, GM, Stellantis facilities required to wear mask regardless of health status, UAW says

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – Autoworkers at all plants and offices at the Big 3 will be required to wear a mask, regardless of health status, the UAW confirmed on Tuesday. The new mask policy starts Wednesday, Aug. 4, for all Ford, General Motors and Stellantis personnel at all plants, offices and warehouses. The mask requirement is in response to the revised CDC guidance on masks released last week, recommending masks in places were COVID-19 spread was high.

