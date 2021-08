Another day on the track brings us another world record falling in the women’s 400mH. Sydney McLaughlin asserted her dominance breaking her own world record in a time of 51.47. Mclaughlin got out to a slow start but negative split her last 200m to take the lead over the final 100m and win gold. Dalilah Muhammad finished in the silver medal position with a personal best 51.58 and Femke Bol of the Netherlands won bronze with a new European record of 52.03.