Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Unruly air passenger from Florida facing multiple charges

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oubRh_0bGI5Ymg00

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say they took her off a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport for exposing herself and becoming unruly.

According to police, an officer at the airport was notified Friday night of a disruptive passenger who was exposing herself to others on the plane.

The officer told the 41-year-old Daytona Beach Shores woman he would escort her off the plane.

Police say when she pulled away and kicked the officer, additional officers arrived to take her out of the airport.

She is facing charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, assaulting a law enforcement officer and unlawful occupancy.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupancy#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy