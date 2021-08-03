Embattled J. Allen Brack steps down as Blizzard Entertainment president, as company faces sexual harassment lawsuit
Blizzard Entertainment President J. Allen Brack stepped down from his position Tuesday. The move was announced in a posting on Blizzard’s website, which also said Brack would be succeeded in the role by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will work as co-leaders for the embattled company as it faces fallout from a recent sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0