Embattled J. Allen Brack steps down as Blizzard Entertainment president, as company faces sexual harassment lawsuit

By Mike Hume
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Entertainment President J. Allen Brack stepped down from his position Tuesday. The move was announced in a posting on Blizzard’s website, which also said Brack would be succeeded in the role by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, who will work as co-leaders for the embattled company as it faces fallout from a recent sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit.

