Embattled J. Allen Brack steps down as Blizzard Entertainment president, as company faces sexual harassment lawsuit

Blizzard’s President Has Stepped Down Amidst The Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against The Company. Blizzard Entertainment was a fan-favorite company in the video game industry and still maintains massive IPs under its umbrella including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Starcraft. Nonetheless, over the past week, the company has been under fire from fans, video gamers and the general populace alike as California has filed a sexual harassment against the company. The lawsuit traverses a wide array of allegations made by employees and serious, saddening allegations have been unearthed. In light of that, J. Allen Brack has announced that he will be stepping down as leader of the studio.