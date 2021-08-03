A dozen California condors have died so far this year. ‘It’s a hard pill to swallow’
Wildlife biologists are profoundly concerned about the recent shrinking of the California condor population in the central California region. While 102 giant birds with 9 ½-foot wingspans could be found flying free in Big Sur, Pinnacles and San Simeon in December, researchers counted just 82 in the region in August. That means mortality has now caught up with a dozen condors in 2021.www.sanluisobispo.com
