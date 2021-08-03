Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

A dozen California condors have died so far this year. ‘It’s a hard pill to swallow’

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife biologists are profoundly concerned about the recent shrinking of the California condor population in the central California region. While 102 giant birds with 9 ½-foot wingspans could be found flying free in Big Sur, Pinnacles and San Simeon in December, researchers counted just 82 in the region in August. That means mortality has now caught up with a dozen condors in 2021.

www.sanluisobispo.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Simeon, CA
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Burnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Condors#Pill#Pinnacles#Gps#Kodak#Vws Zoom#The Los Angeles Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 1

Community Policy