Raffle for Vintage Minimoog Signed by Bob Moog
The Bob Moog Foundation hosts its 15th Anniversary Raffle featuring a highly coveted, fully restored vintage Minimoog synthesizer signed by Bob Moog himself. The raffle marks the beginning of the Foundation’s celebration of 15 years of preserving the pioneering legacy of Dr. Bob Moog, and its continued work inspiring future generations of innovators through the intersection of science, music, and technology. The raffle began August 2, and ends August 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. or when all 5,000 tickets sell out.thelaurelofasheville.com
