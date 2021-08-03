Cancel
Former KU guard Devonté Graham acquired by Pelicans. He nets lucrative 4-year deal

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kansas Jayhawks point guard Devonté Graham, who spent his first three years in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, has been acquired by the New Orleans Pelicans in a sign-and-trade deal, ESPN reported on Monday night. New Orleans sent its 2022 lottery-protected first-round draft pick to Charlotte for the...

