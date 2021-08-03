Cancel
Swallow The Sun announce brand new album Moonflowers for November

By Jerry Ewing
loudersound.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish dark prog metal sextet Swallow The Sun have announced they will release a brand new studio album, Moonflowers, through Century Media on November 19. The new album comes with a full bonus album featuring very special instrumental versions of all the regular album tracks. This instrumental album has been composed for strings and recorded at Sipoo Church in Finland. The strings were performed by the group called Trio NOX from Finland.

www.loudersound.com

