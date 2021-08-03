Swallow The Sun announce brand new album Moonflowers for November

Reflecting on the release, Corey Draskovich (bass, guitar, keys), comments “Embracing the new, and reflecting on the old. Every album we make is a new process, we learn from each experience and try to incorporate those lessons into our new music. If there’s one thing that we hope people take away from the album is, enjoy the moment and memories last a lifetime.” Adding perspective to the title Jared Draskovich (keys/bass) comments, “We are all living through this global event and to me we chose the title to help ensure that Good Times are indeed going to roll on regardless of all the hardships that our recent environment has provided for everyone.”