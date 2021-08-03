Networking platform Brandjectory levels-up with two tier model that meets startups at their level
To better help early stage CPG, food tech and ag tech companies build more financially successful and appealing businesses, navigate the fundraising process and connect with investors focused on the natural products space, the networking platform Brandjectory soon will offer two specialized tracts tailored to meet entrepreneurs where they are in the development cycle.
