Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Networking platform Brandjectory levels-up with two tier model that meets startups at their level

By Elizabeth Crawford contact
Food Navigator
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo better help early stage CPG, food tech and ag tech companies build more financially successful and appealing businesses, navigate the fundraising process and connect with investors focused on the natural products space, the networking platform Brandjectory soon will offer two specialized tracts tailored to meet entrepreneurs where they are in the development cycle.

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Tech#Cpg#Foodnavigator Usa#Premium Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
RelationshipsForbes

Why Hybrid Work Models Level The Playing Field For Working Parents

CEO & Co-Founder at WNORTH, an organization bridging the gender power gap by elevating women in the leadership pipeline. The call to return to the office is being heard loud and clear — and some organizations are louder than others. Recently, James P. Gorman, the CEO at Morgan Stanley, stated: “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office. And we want you in the office.”
Economydreamwidth.org

Allari: A Delivery Platform that quickens the growth of your business. (Reply)

Welcome to Allari, an IT Enterprise Consulting Service provider and a Delivery Platform that gives a solid framework for having value conversations based on requirements while also allowing for efficiencies through automation. Over the last 22 years, Allari has progressed beyond ERP consulting to deliver enterprise technology delivery services worldwide. We work with them to improve their IT foundation, risk and compliance management, and competitive position.
Gamblingbizjournals

Drop-in Gaming secures funds to level up

As it approaches its one-year anniversary, a West Linn-based gaming sector company is gearing up to expand. Drop-in Gaming, a platform which hosts gaming tournaments, has raised approximately $200,000 in its most recent fundraising round. The round started four weeks ago. The company will use this money to expand its...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram, India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Agile Digital Disruption Strategies Discussed at Finnovex Southern Africa

Microsoft, Smartstream, Oracle, Backbase, Network International, Zentity, Freshworks, and Sybrin joined the foremost virtual edition of the second Annual Finnovex Southern Africa Summit to foster the development of strategies for steering the digital disruption era of the Banking and FSI Industry of the region with sturdy agility. The Leading Summit...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Business-to-Consumer Logistics Acquisitions Amp up Fulfillment Services

A.P. Moller - Maersk acquired Visible Supply Chain Management, a business-to-consumer (B2C) logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery and B2C fulfillment services in the United States, and announced plans to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V., a B2C logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe. “The continuous...
EconomyCIO

Leveling up your IT talent strategy

Fueled by a spirit of renewed optimism, CEOs are setting big, bold agendas for innovation and growth that will depend on sustaining the momentum of their digital transformations. And they're looking to CIOs to build the future-ready workforce necessary to capitalize on these opportunities and drive the business forward. In...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

SMB Working Capital Firm Greenbox Capital Buys Level Up Funding

Greenbox Capital has acquired Level Up Funding, the Miami-based alternative finance company announced on Thursday (July 29). The company, which provides working capital to small businesses with the help of its proprietary lending platform “The Box,” said the acquisition will help enhance its present leadership team and accelerate growth by rolling out a line of credit products, among other opportunities.
Video GamesDigiday

As in-game ads expand, ad tech firms look to level up their services

As gaming has gained in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, advertisers are moving further into games as a way to reach gamers and ad tech companies are rising to meet the challenge of this new audience. These vendors are looking to rejuvenate their offerings with in-game advertisements that allow players...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

iXensor Levels Up PixoTest Covid-19 Ag Test With The Launch Of PixoHealth Data Management Platform As The Security Solution For The New Normalcy

The GDPR-compliant PixoHealth Pass Admin Solution works with PixoTest® POCT COVID-19 Antigen Test to help organizations maintain COVID-19 free environments. The PixoTest® POCT COVID-19 Antigen Test detects the key SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. Connected point-of-care screening is the critical security mechanism of the post-pandemic normalcy. iXensor...
Technologyarxiv.org

Two Basic Queueing Models of Service Platforms in Digital Sharing Economy

This paper describes two basic queueing models of service platforms in digital sharing economy by means of two different policies of platform matching information. We show that the two queueing models of service platforms can be expressed as the level-independent quasi birth-and-death (QBD) processes. Using the proposed QBD processes, we provide a detailed analysis for the two queueing models of service platforms, including the system stability, the average stationary numbers of seekers and of idle owners, the expected sojourn time of an arriving seeker, and the expected profits for both the service platform and each owner. Finally, numerical examples are employed to verify our theoretical results, and demonstrate how the performance measures of service platforms are influenced by some key system parameters. We believe that the methodology and results developed in this paper not only can be applied to develop a broad class of queuing models of service platforms, but also will open a series of promising innovative research on performance evaluation, optimal control and queueing-game of service platforms and digital sharing economy.
Softwarearxiv.org

Towards Industrial Private AI: A two-tier framework for data and model security

With the advances in 5G and IoT devices, the industries are vastly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for improving classification and prediction-based services. However, the use of AI also raises concerns regarding data privacy and security that can be misused or leaked. Private AI was recently coined to address the data security issue by combining AI with encryption techniques but existing studies have shown that model inversion attacks can be used to reverse engineer the images from model parameters. In this regard, we propose a federated learning and encryption-based private (FLEP) AI framework that provides two-tier security for data and model parameters in an IIoT environment. We proposed a three-layer encryption method for data security and provided a hypothetical method to secure the model parameters. Experimental results show that the proposed method achieves better encryption quality at the expense of slightly increased execution time. We also highlighted several open issues and challenges regarding the FLEP AI framework's realization.
Marketsinvesting.com

Crypto Volatility Index Levels Up, Version 2.0 Is Now Live

Crypto Volatility Index Levels Up, Version 2.0 Is Now Live. Crypto Volatility Index launches its new Version 2.0. This version comes with many exciting new features. Features include revamped UX, USDC platform, margin trading, and volatility tokens on DEXs. The Crypto Volatility Index (CVI) team is thrilled to announce the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy