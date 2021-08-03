Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

US Covid-19 hospitalizations top 50,000 for first time since February. In Louisiana, ‘These are the darkest days of the pandemic,’ a hospital administrator says

wlsam.com
 4 days ago

The surge of Covid-19 fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates is sending the country backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, according to new data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Hospital Administrator#Hhs#The Icu#Cdc#Cnn#State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Biden directs Pentagon to plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was taking the first step toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for members of the military . “Since many vaccinations are required for active-duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
Georgia StateWRDW-TV

What if you’re exposed to COVID? Ga. health officials say to do this

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials want to remind you what you should do when it comes to quarantine and isolation. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says those who are unvaccinated and exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 need to quarantine at home, monitor their symptoms and get tested five days after exposure.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Reach Highest Marks Since February

The number of people in Texas testing positive for and being hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed to highs not reached since February, according to state data reported Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services added 13,149 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday and said nearly 6,000 people were...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surged Tuesday to record levels, with 2,112 largely unvaccinated people in hospital beds struggling and hospital leaders describing facilities overrun with patients. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 89% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 weren’t vaccinated. The state’s previous peak...
Public HealthNew York Post

Is the CDC TRYING to deter the vaccine-hesitant from getting jabbed?

If you want more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that they could still catch the disease and transmit it to others even after they get their shots may not be the best strategy. Yet that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week, generating “alarmist” and “hyperbolic” press coverage that dismayed Biden administration officials who rightly worried that it would deter vaccination.
U.S. Politicsmynews13.com

U.S. records 100K COVID-19 cases for first time since February

Despite the widespread availability of vaccines nationwide, the United States has recorded its first day of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections in nearly six months. On Friday, the United States had 101,171 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, the most since it recorded 106,732 on Feb. 6, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lenawee County, MIDaily Telegram

CDC: 'Substantial' COVID-19 spread in Lenawee County; county recommends mask use indoors

ADRIAN — Lenawee County and 36 other counties in Michigan are now listed as having "substantial" community spread of the COVID-19 virus. Because of that, the Lenawee County Health Department is recommending that people resume wearing face masks in indoor, public places — including businesses — regardless of vaccination status, a news release issued Thursday afternoon by the health department said. And when school starts later this month, staff, students and visitors in K-12 schools should also wear masks.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

COVID hospitalizations in Texas hit 4,000 for first time since March

The number of lab-confirmed COVID hospitalizations in Texas broke 4,000 on Friday for the first time since March, a worrying sign of the pandemic’s quick resurgence since the Delta variant was discovered in the state. The milestone comes amid rising COVID cases and hospitalizations across the country, especially in states...

Comments / 0

Community Policy