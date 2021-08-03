US Covid-19 hospitalizations top 50,000 for first time since February. In Louisiana, ‘These are the darkest days of the pandemic,’ a hospital administrator says
The surge of Covid-19 fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates is sending the country backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, according to new data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.www.wlsam.com
