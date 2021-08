The variant battle in the United States is over. Delta won. Since late last year, the country has been overrun by a succession of coronavirus variants, each with its own suite of mutations conferring slightly different viral traits. For much of this year, the alpha variant - officially known as B.1.1.7 and first seen in the United Kingdom - looked like the clear winner, accounting for the majority of cases by April. In second place was iota, B.1.526, first seen in New York City. A few others made the rogue's gallery of variants: gamma, beta, epsilon.