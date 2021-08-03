Official documents point to release date for Windows 11

Apple's iPhone 12 has been on the market since last fall. But with the new iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13 and rumored to be on its way for Apple's next event, does it still make sense to buy last year's model now? Depending on what features you need and your budget, the iPhone 12 or upcoming iPhone SE 3 may be a good option. But you likely won't have long to wait for the iPhone 13, which could be released as soon as September, if that's the better choice for you.