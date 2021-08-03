Cancel
The infrastructure deal could create pipelines for captured CO2

By Justine Calma
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new generation of pipelines could be born out of the bipartisan infrastructure deal making its way through Congress. But instead of hauling oil and gas, the pipelines would carry planet-heating carbon dioxide. The massive bill would allocate funding for new infrastructure devoted to capturing carbon dioxide, and transporting it to places where it can be buried underground or used in products like carbonated soda.

U.S. PoliticsTruth About Cars

EPA Introduces Stricter Vehicle Emission Rules

The Biden administration released updated proposals for the mileage and emission standards to be imposed on passenger vehicles sold inside the United States this week. To the great shock of nobody, they move the country away from the targets established by the Trump administration so the nation can be brought back toward stringent Obama-era goals those later changes sought to get away from.
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

Beyond Roads And Bridges: Inside The $1 Trillion US Infrastructure Plan

Lawmakers in Washington are closing in on doing what has eluded administrations for years: passing a bill to revitalize the country's neglected infrastructure. The Senate's $1 trillion proposal -- backed by Democratic President Joe Biden -- would channel money towards everything from fixing roads to expanding broadband and clean energy, though passage through is not assured in either chamber of the US Congress.
Hawaii Statecivilbeat.org

Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Could Bring Billions Of Dollars To Hawaii

WASHINGTON — Hawaii could receive upwards of $2 billion for highways, bridges and broadband if Congress passes a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The White House released a fact sheet Wednesday laying out some of the details of what’s included in the 2,700 page bill for the Aloha State, noting that the American Society of Engineers once gave Hawaii a grade of D+ when it comes to the state of its infrastructure.
Energy Industrynevadacurrent.com

Policy experts say infrastructure deal could transform clean energy efforts, address inequity

A test vote on Wednesday advanced national legislation on a $550 billion infrastructure deal and cleared the way for debate to begin in the U.S. Senate. The plan contains significant measures for clean energy infrastructure – the subject of a policy symposium held at Dartmouth’s Irving Institute on Wednesday. During the discussion, policy experts raised concerns over racial and economic inequity that have accompanied previous infrastructure projects and discussed the local engagement needed to change that trajectory in a future buildout. They say verifying that future funds are spent appropriately will be another challenge.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Solar-Powered Refrigerated Trailers Could Eliminate Millions of Tons of CO2 Emissions

Reefers, or refrigerated trailers, are cooled by diesel fuel, with electricity from either the tractor's generator or an Auxilary Power Unit (APU) mounted on the trailer. An idling diesel tractor burns a gallon of fuel per hour; an APU, 4/10ths of a gallon. According to XL Fleet, which makes "electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets," about 50,000 diesel-powered reefers are sold every year in the U.S.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Carbon Capture Eyed for Reconciliation After Infrastructure Wins

Carbon capture backers got almost everything they wanted in the bipartisan infrastructure bill moving in the Senate, and say another win is possible by expanding federal incentives in a budget reconciliation measure around the corner. Tacked onto the $550 billion infrastructure bill (H. R. 3684) unveiled Sunday is the SCALE...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Two US companies seek continued tariffs on imported solar panels

WASHINGTON — Two small U.S. solar companies plan to petition the government to extend tariffs on solar cell and panel imports, reigniting a fight that has split the industry—and one that could force the White House to choose sides. Auxin Solar Inc., a San Jose, Calif., solar panel manufacturer, and...
ConstructionPosted by
Asphalt Contractor

Construction Contractors Need to Prepare for Increase in Work with Infrastructure Plan

When he began his Presidency, Joe Biden unveiled the centerpiece of his domestic agenda: a two-pronged, $4 trillion effort to transform the U.S. economy by overhauling the nation’s infrastructure and expanding aid to families. The plan had gone little to nowhere as politicians on both sides of the aisle couldn't agree on what to include in the bill much less how to pay for it.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Where Are Solar Panels Made? Why Your Manufacturer Matters

Determining where solar panels are made is not as easy as one might think. Of the world's top 10 solar panel manufacturers, seven are based in China, while only First Solar is based in the United States. The two remaining manufacturers on the list are from South Korea and Canada, though the latter is often considered Chinese as well.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

ReNew Power to invest $1.2 billion for round-the-clock 400 MW supply

Aug. 8—NEW DELHI — ReNew Power plans to invest $1.2 billion to supply round-the-clock 400 megawatt (MW), and has signed the long pending power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) for the same. "ReNew had won the bid to supply Round-The-Clock power in 2020 through...
Energy IndustryLexington Herald-Leader

Nuclear power’s benefits for climate change should outweigh our fears

On July 14, Senate Democrats introduced their plan to push $3.5 trillion in federal spending through the reconciliation process, in order to add climate change provisions long-sought by progressives to the highly contested infrastructure bill. These provisions restrict fossil fuels in the economy and commit the United States to dramatically increase clean energy use.

