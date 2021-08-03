The infrastructure deal could create pipelines for captured CO2

A test vote on Wednesday advanced national legislation on a $550 billion infrastructure deal and cleared the way for debate to begin in the U.S. Senate. The plan contains significant measures for clean energy infrastructure – the subject of a policy symposium held at Dartmouth’s Irving Institute on Wednesday. During the discussion, policy experts raised concerns over racial and economic inequity that have accompanied previous infrastructure projects and discussed the local engagement needed to change that trajectory in a future buildout. They say verifying that future funds are spent appropriately will be another challenge.