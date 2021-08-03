Cancel
Rainelle, WV

Kids Frenzy Comes To Rainelle

By by bobby bordelon
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

Rainelle City Park will hopefully be packed with a “frenzy” of children on August 7.

Seneca Health Services is just one of several organizations involved with the Kids’ Frenzy, a free day of activities for local children.

“Seneca, God’s Way Home, and some community members got together and started wanting to do somethings around the community in Rainelle,” said Amanda Eltzroth, a recovery coach for Seneca. “We came up with the idea of having a kid fun day. We’re calling it the Meadow River Valley Kid’s Frenzy. It’s free. … There will be food and drinks. There are a lot of organizations that are doing it, like Rainelle Medical Center, a couple of churches, stuff like that.”

This goal and day emerged thanks, in part, to an off-hand comment from a state police officer.

“There’s been a group of people meeting for a while trying to figure out ways to help people in Rainelle, we called it a focus group. It’s just people wanting to help people in active addiction and people in recovery and trying to bring people together. Trying to help the community stay safe in Rainelle. A state police officer mentioned we should do something for kids and we were like ‘we’ll do that one day.’ That was March or early April. We were going to do it back in June or early July and it didn’t work out. We set it for August 7 and it’s coming together.”

Eltzroth explained that a lack of events in the community bringing people together contributes to a community struggling with other issues, such as addiction.

“What moved us to do it is because a lot of kids don’t have a lot of things to do. Grandparents and aunts and uncles are taking care of kids now because of their parents being in active addiction. Me, as a recovery coach, feel an obligation to be there for everybody because I know how it is.”

Given the financial difficulties for many over the last year and a half, Eltzroth mentioned the event as being free on several occasions.

“Having things in the community to do with the kids, and having it be free because people struggle with money, especially during COVID, help with that, so we decided to do this in hope people would come and enjoy it. We hope to bring unity in the community – we all need to come together and fight our struggles.”

Giving the community more to do, both to entertain and as entertainers for children, is also a priority. In addition to those mentioned, more organizations are currently preparing to bring the fun, including Sacred Catholic Church, CYAC, Legal Aide, The Marvel Center, WV Inflatables, Greenbrier Avenue Church of God, Greenbrier County Probation & Home Confinement, and First Baptist Church of Rainelle.

“We know we probably can’t do everything but we want to try and make it as big and fun as possible and we need your help!” reads a form promoting the event. “Maybe you know something you can do that we didn’t list, perfect, please include your idea. Whatever you choose you will be responsible for the supplies and hosting the activity at the event. We haven’t got everything set in stone yet, and are open to ideas. We are looking at the participation we will have from the community so we can start setting things up. We are wanting to have it August 7, 2021, in Rainelle, WV at the City Park. The time of the event will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. We are asking people to come set up between 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.”

To find more information about help, contact Eltzroth at aeltzroth@shsinc.org or call 304-661-3798, 304-497-0500 ext.115 or 304-661-3642 for any questions or concerns. Eltzroth also noted those interested in getting in touch with the group working for Rainelle could reach out through her.

“If people want to help, they can come down and help. We’re looking for volunteers. If they want to get involved, they can get in touch with me.”

The post Kids Frenzy Comes To Rainelle appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

