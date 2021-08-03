New River CTC Announces Graduates

New River Community and Technical College recognized 2021 practical nursing graduates on July 29, 2021, during a ceremony at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville.

Students graduating with a Certificate of Applied Science in practical nursing for 2021 are Zach Barker, Beaver; Tiffany Black, Mount Hope; Rebecca Bockarie, Beckley; Emily Bostic, Clintonville; Maggie Bostic, Sink Grove; Joni Casteel, Cowen; Mackenzie Chambers, Nettie; Jason Dodd, Caldwell; Katrina Dodrill, Summersville; Jewel Gentry, Beaver; Bridgette Gray, Beckley; James Hoffer, Rainelle; Mallory Kelly, Craigsville; Samantha McBryde, Iaeger; Hollie McCoy, Pineville; Tamara Moore, Beckley; Brittany Murphy, Glen Daniel; Maggie Page, Lindside; Thomas Pudder, Beckley; and Tammy White, Camden on Gauley.

During the ceremony, the class was recognized for their work administering over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Samantha McBryde was named practical nursing academic student of the year for the highest grade point average (GPA) in the 2021 practical nursing class, and Jewel Gentry was recognized for the second-highest GPA in the class. Clinical students of the year were recognized by campus Emily Bostic, Greenbrier Valley Campus; Mallory Kelly, Nicholas County Campus; and Bridgette Gray, Raleigh County Campus.

New River CTC’s practical nursing certificate program is offered at the college’s campuses in Lewisburg, Summersville and Beaver and can be completed in 11 months. The program prepares students for career pathways allowing credits to transfer into more advanced nursing programs.

For information on practical nursing and other programs available at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

The post New River CTC Announces Graduates appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .