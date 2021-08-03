Cancel
Renick, WV

Municipal Round Up August 2 – 9

Renick — The Renick Community Center is holding Paint Night with Sandy on Friday, Aug. 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be painting the Droop Mountain Tower. The cost to participate is $30 per person.

Marlinton — The Marlinton Town Council is holding a meeting on Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Municipal Building Auditorium and will also be available via Zoom.

Rainelle — The Western Greenbrier Farmers Market in Rainelle will take place on Friday, Aug. 6, from 3 – 6 p.m.

Hinton — During the week of Aug. 2 – 6, the State will begin the process of milling the pavement on both Temple and Summers Street in Hinton. After this process is complete, two new layers will be applied. The city estimates that, altogether, this will be a three-week process.

Quinwood — The Quinwood Community Library continues to hold Crafts & Snacks for kids between the ages of 4 and 11 on Thursdays. Families can pick up the craft supplies and snacks between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Alderson — The Alderson Farmers Market will take place on Tuesday, Aug.3, beginning at 3 p.m.

