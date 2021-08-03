Cancel
Monroe County, WV

Fundraising Golf Tournament Planned

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago

A golf tournament is planned to raise funds toward the Monroe County Treasures for Children Toy Drive.
The event is scheduled at the Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown on Saturday, Aug.12, beginning at 9 a.m. Teams are captain’s choice for $240.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
All proceeds will help to provide a merry Christmas for children in Monroe County.

The post Fundraising Golf Tournament Planned appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
County
Monroe County, WV
City
Peterstown, WV
State
West Virginia State
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Fundraising#Charity#West Virginia Daily News
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

