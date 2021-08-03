Fundraising Golf Tournament Planned

A golf tournament is planned to raise funds toward the Monroe County Treasures for Children Toy Drive.

The event is scheduled at the Fountain Springs Golf Course in Peterstown on Saturday, Aug.12, beginning at 9 a.m. Teams are captain’s choice for $240.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

All proceeds will help to provide a merry Christmas for children in Monroe County.

