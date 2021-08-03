Cancel
Cedar Point Nights kick off this weekend

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKDiu_0bGI3ZS900

Starting this weekend, when the sun goes down, the fun will continue at Cedar Point for “The Point—Cedar Point Nights."

The park’s nighttime beach festival returns on Aug 6 until Sept. 5.

During the nighttime festival, the mile-long stretch of Cedar Point Beach transforms into a nighttime glow-in-the-dark party complete with three distinct activity zones for guests of all ages.

Guests can dance to the beats of a live DJ at the Party Zone while surrounded by giant glow inflatables or hang out and relax on glow-in-the-dark furniture.

There will be a silent disco that allows guests to listen to a musical genre of their choice through special headphones.

For a late-night snack, Beach Blast Grill & Beverage will serve up summer favorites and specialty drinks.

The Family Fund & Chill Zones provide games for every thrill-seeker, including winner wheel, light-up-the-net, glow volleyball, corn hole and light-up limbo. Glow face painting will also be available.

New to the festival this year is the “Dine in the Dark” experience, offering guests a glow-in-the-dark, all-you-can-eat dining experience at the Lakeside Dining Room.

Food and beverage stations will be brought to life as a neon wonderland. Each station will feature freshly prepared dishes such as coconut perch filet tortillas, spicy pepper shrimp, eye of round beef, boneless pork chops and more.

While most of the events of Cedar Point Nights will happen on the beach, the rest of the park will turn into an electric atmosphere as the park’s favorite rides like the Millennium Force, Giant Wheel and Power Tower are lit up with thousands of colorful bulbs.

Cedar Point Nights is free with a purchase of a park ticket. The beach events begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting. “The Dine in the Dark” experience is served Thursday through Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with discounted dinner tickets available with advanced online purchase.

