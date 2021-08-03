Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KATC News

Mississippi man killed in West Feliciana Parish crash

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oT4Du_0bGI3U2W00

A Mississippi man was killed Monday during a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 964 in West Feliciana Parish.

According to State Police, Troop A began an investigation into the crash shortly after 11:00 pm on August 2 on LA Hwy 964 west of US Hwy 61.

The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Laverna Howard of McComb, Mississippi.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Howard was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 964 in a box truck. For reasons still under investigation, troopers say the truck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch bordering the roadway.

Troopers say it is unclear if Howard was restrained at the time of the crash.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi#Youtube#Accident#State Police Troop A#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Related
Baker, LAPosted by
KATC News

One dead in East Baton Rouge crash

A Baker man died in a Saturday night crash, State Police say. Landon Spears, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene of the 9:30 p.m. accident, troopers say. The investigation indicates Spears was driving a pick-up truck north on Greenwell Springs Road near Liberty Road in East Baton Rouge Parish, troopers say.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

State Police: One man dead, one woman wounded at The District

State Police are investigating an shooting in Lafayette on Johnston Street that involved an officer. State Police was called in by the Lafayette Police Department at about 2 a.m. Sunday, because an officer was involved in a shooting incident. Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Two wounded, one critically, at College/Pinhook intersection

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a Saturday shooting at the intersection of Pinhook and South College, police say. Lafayette Police say the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. A man and woman were traveling near the intersection when someone in another vehicle opened fire on their vehicle.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Abbeville PD altering operations due to COVID-19

The Abbeville Police Department is altering operations within the agency to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep citizens safe, Chief William Spearman says. Effective August 6, 2021, the APD is suspending all fingerprinting and salvage vehicle inspections at its office. All visitors entering APD will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy