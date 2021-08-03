Mississippi man killed in West Feliciana Parish crash

A Mississippi man was killed Monday during a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 964 in West Feliciana Parish.

According to State Police, Troop A began an investigation into the crash shortly after 11:00 pm on August 2 on LA Hwy 964 west of US Hwy 61.

The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Laverna Howard of McComb, Mississippi.

An initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Howard was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 964 in a box truck. For reasons still under investigation, troopers say the truck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch bordering the roadway.

Troopers say it is unclear if Howard was restrained at the time of the crash.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

