Roswell, NM

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×02 Review: “Give Me One Reason”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoswell, New Mexico episode 3×02 ‘Give Me One Reason’ gave us a lot, and we do mean a lot of revelations. Since the arrival of Jones, we have been dying to know more about him and his relationship with Max, well, we got that and so much more so let’s talk about it.

Roswell, NMEW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Roswell, New Mexico is back for a season 3 that's out of this world

This week's episode of The Bachelorette begins with a brutal, emotional gut-punch and ends with a blooper reel. That's right — it's time for the Men Tell All! Tayshia and Kaitlyn welcome a (smaller) studio audience back to the Tealight Candle Thunderdome, and much Right Reasons™ drama is rehashed. Tears are shed, voices are raised, and Connor B. busts out his ukulele (again). —Kristen Baldwin.
Roswell, NMcartermatt.com

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere spoilers: How the twist plays out

Are you ready to see the Roswell, New Mexico season 3 premiere? We hope so, given that it’s coming on the air tomorrow night! This is a season that will be about new beginnings for some, and also new mysteries for others. Take, for example, what’s going on with the new arrival in the cave. This is obviously going to give Nathan Dean a lot of great material to work with, but what does it actually mean? The writers have done a good job of keeping the other side of this twist under wraps.
Roswell, NMPosted by
E! News

Jeanine Mason Teases Roswell, New Mexico's Time Jump and a Game-Changing Season 3

Watch: Demi Lovato Will Search for Aliens in New Docu-Series. A lot has changed since Roswell, New Mexico last aired. There's been a global pandemic, a presidential election, a few billionaires spent like 10 minutes in space, and the United States government confirmed the existence of UFOs. Sure, they're calling them "unidentified aerial phenomena," but the gist remains the same: there are probably aliens out there.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Roswell, New Mexico’s Jeanine Mason On Liz’s Big Season 3 ‘Threat,’ That Funeral Scene & More

Liz Ortecho has her hands full. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Jeanine Mason about Max’s dire future, Liz’s new guy, Maria’s terrifying vision, and more. Roswell, New Mexico returned for season 3, and Liz Ortecho has seemingly started a new life outside of Roswell. She’s got her new job in Los Angeles and a new romance on the horizon with Heath. However, back home in Roswell, there’s a lot to death with: Max is dying, Max has a clone, and Maria is having game-changing visions. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jeanine Mason about how Liz is going to react when she returns to Roswell and finds out Max is a ticking time bomb.
Roswell, NMDecider

What Time Does ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Come On Tonight?

Can you believe it’s been a grueling 13 months since the last new episode of Roswell, New Mexico aired on The CW? Thankfully, after an extended break, the popular series returns later tonight with the first episode of the third season! Titled “Hands,” the Season 3 premiere follows Liz as she settles in to her new life in Los Angeles, while Max, Isobel, and Michael try to figure out if the stranger in the cave is friend or foe.
Roswell, NMtvseriesfinale.com

Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on The CW television network, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season three, after Max has come face to face with an alien that looks like him, he and his alien siblings try to uncover who this mysterious figure is. Meanwhile, Liz lives out her dream job, high paid, and changing the world at a California lab. A series of events prove that the one-time lover’s connection might not be severed for good. Alex Manes (Blackburn) finds himself in the crosshairs of a new clandestine organization and Michael, Isobel, and Rosa (Midthunder) all begin exhibiting new powers. Confusing things even further is an eerie glimpse Maria (Hemmens) gets of the future in which someone they love will die.
Roswell, NMcbslocal.com

Black Hole Sun – Roswell, New Mexico

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, August 9, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. WHAT GIVES – Liz (Jeanine Mason) confronts Max (Nathan Dean). Maria (Heather Hemmens) is desperate to figure out the mystery of her vision and Isobel (Lily Cowles) is learning more about her abilities. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) has...

