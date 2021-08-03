Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinson, AL

Woman killed in Pinson multi-vehicle crash identified

By Erica Thomas
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

PINSON — A woman killed on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 79, in Pinson, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

Photo courtesy Michael Gil via Wiki Commons

Brittany Nishae Williams, 32, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 9:35 a.m.

“According to early reports, it appears that a vehicle attempted to cross the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle,” said Sgt. Joni Money. “Two additional vehicles were involved as they attempted to avoid the collision.”

Money said the driver and passenger of the vehicle that hit the car trying to cross the highway fled the scene on foot, leaving a small child behind. The child was transported to Children’s of Alabama with injuries.

Other children involved in the crash, ranging in age from one to three years old, were also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Williams was the driver of the vehicle attempting to cross the highway.

Two others received medical attention on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this accident.  If you have any information to provide regarding this accident, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

Comments / 0

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Pinson, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Pinson, AL
Birmingham, AL
Cars
State
Alabama State
Pinson, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Accident#The Tribune#Sgt#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Jasper man killed in Saturday night motorcycle accident

From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed here Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:10 p.m. Alabama state troopers report that Travis Genton, a 27-year-old Jasper resident, was killed when the 1998 Suzuki VL motorcycle he was driving crossed the center line of the […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Jefferson County DA says July 10 shooting death ‘justified’

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives here reported that the death of Kadarius Khalil Kyneard, the 23-year-old man killed around 8 p.m. on July 10, is no longer being investigated as a homicide. Instead, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office has classified Kyneard’s shooting death as “justified.” At approximately 08:09 p.m. on July […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD investigates double homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021. At approximately 1:15 p.m., South Precinct officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of 42nd Place North on report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Victim killed in East Lake shooting identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 evening at a Shell gas station in the East Lake community. Jefferson County Coroner William Yates identified the shooting victim as 27-year-old Clifford Savontay Grayson Jr. Detectives were called to the location at 3833 East […]
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Scores

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY  The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. There are two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), and they are performed throughout the year. The Tribune posts these scores weekly, after the Jefferson County […]
Hoover, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Man killed in crash on I-459 in Hoover

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — A Maylene man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Hoover on Friday, July 30, 2021. Cortland Richard Dusseau, 73, was driving a Buick LaCrosse in the northbound lane of Interstate 459 when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ravine. The wreck happened near the […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Man struck, killed while sitting in road in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A 29-year-old man was struck by a car and killed while reportedly sitting in the roadway just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office responded to a call at 3:12 a.m. and dispatched deputies to the intersection of Queenstown Road and Alabama Boulevard on reports […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy