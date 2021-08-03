Woman killed in Pinson multi-vehicle crash identified

From The Tribune staff reports

PINSON — A woman killed on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 79, in Pinson, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office.

Brittany Nishae Williams, 32, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 9:35 a.m.

“According to early reports, it appears that a vehicle attempted to cross the highway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle,” said Sgt. Joni Money. “Two additional vehicles were involved as they attempted to avoid the collision.”

Money said the driver and passenger of the vehicle that hit the car trying to cross the highway fled the scene on foot, leaving a small child behind. The child was transported to Children’s of Alabama with injuries.

Other children involved in the crash, ranging in age from one to three years old, were also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Williams was the driver of the vehicle attempting to cross the highway.

Two others received medical attention on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this accident. If you have any information to provide regarding this accident, you are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.