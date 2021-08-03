This John Wick Food Scene Could Kill You If You Tried It

Tom Jolliffe looks ahead to John Wick: Chapter 4, with a cast that is shaping up beautifully…. With three films under his belt, John Wick shows no signs of hanging up his gun-fu weaponry, or retiring from judo throwing his way through hordes of enemies. The Keanu Reeves star vehicle, which boosted his appeal like never before, has performed miracles using some tried and trusted action formula, along with enough fresh twists and attention to detail to accrue a cult following. John Wick is now THE action franchise. The Fast films are about the cars (and the lunacy). Mission: Impossible is about the varying ways in which Tom Cruise will put his life on the line, and Marvel is about gravity defying heroes boosted by CGI, wires and stunt doubles. John Wick is a bit different. It’s squarely focused on telling a story through action with a heady mix of hand to hand and gunplay (and increasingly as the budgets rise, more eclectic action set pieces further still).