Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Ilia's New Volumizing Mascara Delivers the Dramatic, Va-Va-Voom Lashes I'm Craving

By Sarah Ha n
Allure
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fullest Lash Mascara lives up to its name and thickens lashes with just one easy-to-apply, clump-free coat. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As someone who doesn't consider themselves...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Allure#Readers Choice Award#Coachella#B5#Pantene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Skin CarePosted by
Health

Drew Barrymore 'Douses' Herself in This $20 Vitamin E Oil for Hydration and Nourishment

Vitamin E can be traced back to so many of the healing, firming, moisturizing, and nourishing components of many of our favorite skin and hair care products. It can brighten our skin and even out hyperpigmentation while also plumping wrinkles and restoring life to dry, damaged hair. The secret behind this ingredient, it seems, is out. And there's one brand in particular that everyone from nearly 6,000 shoppers to Drew Barrymore loves.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

Ilia’s New Mascara Will Give You All the Drama Without Flaking or Clumping

I rarely wear makeup, but when I do, I tend to opt for the no-makeup makeup look. In part because my makeup application skills are sub-par but also because I don't care to spend much time getting ready. So, when I do decide to wear makeup, I usually go for a skin tint, a multi-purpose tinted balm, and mascara. I'm a huge fan of Ilia's Limitless Lash Mascara ($28) for natural-looking lashes, but my new favorite (that still falls into the minimal makeup category) is the Ilia Fullest Volumizing Mascara ($28).
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Beauty sleep in a bottle: why Spectacle Performance Crème is the insider tip to know

Discovered in an A-lister's bathroom, this new all-in-one-super cream has makeup artists, derms and us hooked. It’s not often that you come across a word-of-mouth super cream that has every industry insider you respect raving about it. I liked Spectacle Performance Crème as soon as I tried it a few weeks back, even though I didn't know much about it, as it was firmly under the radar. Its smooth, primer-like texture made my skin look like someone had set a lightbulb under it. Turns out it was gathering fans far more eminent than me; makeup artists, surgeons and A-list facialists began posting their praises for this moisturiser that's rammed full of all-star ingredients.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Bite Beauty Maple & Tannin Power Move Soft Matte Lipsticks Reviews & Swatches

Bite Beauty Maple Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick ($28.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a muted, medium-dark red with subtle, cool undertones and a matte finish. It had semi-opaque color payoff that could have applied more evenly. The texture was firmer in the tube, though it delivered enough velvetiness that it didn’t tug painfully during application.
Hair CarePosted by
Health

The 11 Best Shampoos for Hair Growth, According to Experts and Reviews

If you're noticing a lot of strands accumulating in your shower drain, don't panic—hair loss is more common than you may think. It's actually normal to lose between 50 and 100 hairs a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. And if you're wondering what's causing your shedding, thinning, or hair loss, just know that genetics, hormones, illness, medication, childbirth, stress, and even how you style your hair can all play a role.
MakeupByrdie

Bite Beauty’s Feathery Soft Matte Lipstick Took Almost Three Years to Perfect

When it comes to picking out lipsticks, the formula is just as important as the shade. You might be looking for something with longer wear. Or maybe you're obsessed with a matte finish. Regardless, there's nothing worse than applying a gorgeous tint in the perfect color, only to realize the product cracks and disappears 30 minutes later. Whatever your preference, the lipsticks we reach for again and again always have one thing in common: lasting hydration.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

12 of the Best Non-Clumping Mascaras To Leave Your Lashes Fluttery and Fabulous

As a beauty editor, testing mascara is quite literally my job. Over the years, I've sampled hundreds of different products and now have what I lovingly refer to as my "mascara wardrobe"—mostly because it's been impossible to choose a single favorite. The collection includes formulas that make my lashes look natural but longer, "date night" products that help me fake the appearance of falsies, and waterproof picks that become routine staples the minute temperatures climb above 75 degrees. The mascaras are each wonderful and unique in their own way, but the one thing they have in common is that they never, ever clump.
Skin CareIn Style

This Drugstore Serum Shrinks Pores and Fine Lines So Well, Shoppers Recommend It to Their Best Friends

Finding hardworking skincare is an art, and I've spent cumulative hours posted up in drugstores and Sephora scanning through reviews trying to determine what's actually worth plunking down my hard-earned cash for. At the drugstore, anti-aging products that actually work used to be few and far between — and while that changed when over-the-counter retinol Differin entered the chat, its unadulterated ingredient can be harsh. If you want those results in a gentler form, one little-known brand at Target has the answer.
MakeupIn Style

This Multitasking Lip and Cheek Pigment Is My Secret for a Gorgeous "No Makeup" Makeup Look

As someone who spends plenty of time outside during the summer — including as many beach days as I can possibly fit into my schedule — I don't typically wear as much makeup, if at all, during the warmer months. It's not that I'm opposed to wearing makeup during the summer, I've just never found the right products that last through the heat and feel comfortable on my skin in the midst of my suncare regimen. Luckily, one multitasking lip and cheek product has just changed that.
Hair Careclevelandstar.com

Hair Extensions for Short Hair: Ace Hair Extensions & Co Launches New Range

Short hair is no longer an obstacle if a woman needs to come up with different hairstyles for any event. With a new range of natural hair extensions for short hair launched by Ace Hair Extensions and Co, it is possible to add a new look to one's beauty by trying out different hair extensions. For people active on social networks, they must have come through profiles of many celebrities and influencers who often update their profile with new hair looks. This trend of getting a perfectly natural-looking hairstyle with new variations is possible with the help of hair extensions.
MakeupETOnline.com

ILIA Beauty's New Fullest Volumizing Mascara Drops Today

ILIA Beauty has quickly evolved into being one of the most shopped beauty brands in the world. Makeup influencers and celebrities alike -- including stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley -- have all voiced their love for the clean beauty line and the brand's ability to deliver natural product offerings that truly look as good as they feel.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Glamour

The 17 Best Beauty Products Glamour Editors Tried in July

Welcome to Stuff We Want, our comprehensive roundup of the best beauty products we tried each month. From undisputed favorites to brand-new releases, these are the things our editors loved throughout the month of July. From standout cleansers that leave skin feeling hydrated and refreshed to elevated makeup staples like...
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

Makeup Artists and Editors Agree—These 18 MAC Products Are Truly Iconic

As a beauty editor, I've had the opportunity to interview a number of truly talented makeup artists. Some of them have even done my makeup, for which I feel fortunate (acting as a canvas for some of the best in the biz is a major perk of the job). Throughout all of these interviews and interactions, there's only one thing that has remained constant: a MAC Cosmetics product was either mentioned in passing, recommended to me outright, or used on my own skin. No surprise there, considering MAC is a brand that's been beloved by makeup artists since 1984.
Makeupfashionista.com

13 Lengthening Mascaras to Try Instead of Lash Extensions

Lash extensions are amazing for creating an extra-long, fluttery, dramatic effect — but they're also pricey, time consuming, difficult to maintain and can even be damaging to natural lashes. If you're looking for a simpler alternative, allow us to direct your attention to some of our very favorite lengthening mascaras. They combine smooth, glide-on formulas with innovative, catch-every-hair applicators — and (in some cases), built-in fibers that act like temporary extensions until you wash them off. Most of them are also spiked with conditioning ingredients to keep lashes healthy, making the most of your natural length. (For even more length sans professional extensions, try a conditioning serum to boost growth before even applying a speck of makeup.) Also crucial: These mascaras accomplish all of that without ever appearing clumpy, stiff, flakey or spider-y.
Skin CareRefinery29

My Sensitive Eyes Never Liked Volumizing Mascara, Until I Tried This One

My optometrist once told me that generally speaking, people with light-colored eyes tend to experience more light sensitivity than people with brown eyes. I don't know the exact science — I think it has something to do with the density of light rays and the pigments needed to break them down — but I am acutely aware that my blue-green eyes are sensitive.
MakeupPopSugar

How 4 Editors Successfully Apply Mascara on Their Bottom Lashes

Applying mascara to your bottom lashes can truly take your eye makeup to the next level, but actually doing so without dealing with globs, smears on your undereyes and beyond, or some sort of cleanup afterward can be a challenge — but it's not one you can't overcome. You might just need to switch up your technique in order to properly tend to those tiny hairs.
Hair CareHypebae

Byredo x OUAI's Leave In Conditioner Doubles As Perfume

Following up on last year’s dry shampoo collaboration, OUAI and Byredo have joined forces once again to create a scented leave-in conditioner. Just like the previous drop, the new formula is infused with Ben Gorham‘s woody “Mojave Ghost” scent. Arriving as a limited edition release, the product works as a...
Beauty & FashionElle

The Best LED Face Masks For Your Most Glowy Skin Yet

If you’ve ever splashed out on a medical-grade facial, you probably had light therapy to thank for that glowy finish. Happily, modern tech now lets you achieve salon-worthy skin from your sofa in the form of an LED face mask. 'But do they really deliver the same results as my...
MakeupPosted by
CNN

Ilia’s newest mascara is thick, luxurious falsies in a tube

CNN — Instagram-famous beauty brand Ilia just took its makeup line to a whole new level with the release of its latest product, the Fullest Volumizing Mascara. While the brand’s current mascara offering — the Limitless Lash Mascara — is incredibly popular among beauty enthusiasts, selling over 1.5 million units worldwide for its ability to effortlessly achieve the no-makeup makeup look, this latest lash product is bringing the drama in all the best ways.

Comments / 0

Community Policy