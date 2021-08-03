LaSalle-Peru High School to require masks indoors
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru High School announced they will require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status. In an announcement on Facebook, Superintendent Dr. Steven Wrobleski says for the time being this is what they must do to ensure the safest learning and working environment while maintaining compliance with the Illinois Department of Public Health. More information on the school reopening will be presented to the Board of Education at this Thursday’s special meeting in the LP-High School auditorium at 5:30 pm.www.classichits106.com
