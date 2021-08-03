Cancel
Clark County, NV

CCSD superintendent defends new grading policy at back-to-school event

By Julie Wootton-Greener
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara defended grading reform during a back-to-school address Tuesday, calling it an equitable system for all students. Over the summer, the school board voted to change the district’s grading policy. It will allow students to revise assignments and retake tests, and will eliminate some behavioral factors like attendance and participation from grades.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wynn Las Vegas#Katie Williams#Ccsd#The School Board#Howard University#Black University#Black Latino#Asian#Pacific Islander#Native American#Cox Communications#Covid
