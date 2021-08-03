Unveiling of Silo Pathways next Mendota project held; new NCI Artworks Director announced
MENDOTA – The unveiling of the plans for the next public art project from NCI Artworks was held in Mendota. Metal panels displaying a depiction of the former Union Depot will be installed on the Triple Service building adjacent to Illinois Avenue by 2022. New NCI Artworks Director Julia Messina talked about artist Ray Paseka's involvement and how the attraction could help with tourism in the community. Also unveiled was a permanent sign at the Breaking the Prairie Museum offering information about the Silo Pathways Art Tour and the Mendota Gold ear of corn that towers along the railroad tracks.
