Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Home comforts but an uncertain batting order – England v India talking points

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yopT1_0bGI28uo00
England’s Joe Root, left, and India’s Virat Kohli pose with the series trophies (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s Test summer continues this month with their opening game against India taking place at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points leading up to the first Test.

Home comforts for England

England met their opponents recently at the start of the year in a Test series. The India tour was a struggle for Joe Root’s side and was littered with controversy regarding pitch standards that favoured a more spin-heavy attack and led to some remarkable scores, including the Test at Ahmedabad which finished in just two days.

England have the chance to reap their revenge on home turf and will be hoping their pace attack – consisting of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood – armed with a Duke ball will cause problems for Virat Kohli’s side.

Batting order woes for England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMCAS_0bGI28uo00
England’s Haseeb Hameed during the nets session at Trent Bridge (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

England have been no stranger to a batting collapse recently and inconsistencies in the top order need to be assessed. Against New Zealand earlier in the summer England were 76 for seven at one point during the second Test at Edgbaston.

England are still trying to work out where the likes of Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley work best in their batting line-up. The addition of Haseeb Hameed, who has averaged 45.86 in county cricket this season, also poses another selection conundrum for Root.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, usually able to salvage something for England when the going gets tough, is unavailable having made the decision to take a break from cricket indefinitely for mental health reasons.

India looking to bounce back

India will be looking to earn something from their time in England going into this Test series. They have been in England since June, where they lost out to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final with the Kiwis winning by eight wickets.

Going into the series India have had injury problems. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan are all out with injuries, while batter Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test after suffering a concussion in a nets session.

Despite these concerns it is worth remembering that this is an Indian side who even with an injury-ridden squad managed to beat Australia in their own backyard earlier this year.

Red ball spells danger

One worry going into the series is just how much red-ball cricket both sides have played this year.

India have not played since their World Test Championship game in June, save for a warm-up against a County Select XI last month.

There has also been cause for concern for England as to how much preparation they have had in the way of county cricket, with the summer seemingly defined by the white-ball games in the Vitality Blast and The Hundred.

Full capacity crowds back

The lifting of Covid-19 regulations last month means that the series will be held in front of full-capacity audiences.

England have already played in front of a crowd of around 17,000 at Edgbaston earlier this year during their series against New Zealand as part of a pilot test scheme.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Washington Sundar
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Avesh Khan
Person
Mayank Agarwal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Cricket#England#Test Cricket#Edgbaston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Related
SportsThe Guardian

England v India: first Test, day two – live!

46.1 overs: India 125-4 (Rahul 57, Pant 7) Anderson conducts the field from the top of his mark. The lights are on and there is time for one ball, defended nicely by Rahul, before the umps come together and send the players off to a chorus of boos, then applause.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

India wins toss and bats in 3rd ODI v Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India won the toss Friday and chose to bat in the third one-day international as it chases a series sweep against Sri Lanka. India made six changes to its lineup, including five newcomers, at R. Premadasa Stadium. Allrounders Nitish Rana and Krishnappa Gowtham, legspinner Rahul...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

India suffer another top-order blow as Mayank Agarwal is set to miss the first Test against England with concussion

India batsman Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test against England after a blow to the helmet in training left him with a suspected concussion. A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India said the 30-year-old opener was in a stable condition after the incident in the nets on Monday but had 'shown signs of concussion' and 'will remain under close medical observation'.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Cricket: England v India Test series talking points

England face India in the first of a five-Test series at Trent Bridge starting on Wednesday, with Joe Root's men looking to avenge their 3-1 reverse in the sub-continent earlier this year. But as their stunning success in Australia earlier this year proved, achieved in the face of a raft of injuries and the strain of biosecure cricket, India can no longer be dismissed as "lions at home and lambs abroad". jdg/dj
WorldBBC

England v India: BBC Sport pundits predict the winners

Venue: Trent Bridge Date: 4-8 August Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: In-play highlights, Test Match Special commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch daily highlights on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two (BBC Four on Saturday) England and India meet in a...
SportsInternational Business Times

Top Orders To Be Tested As England Face India Without Stokes

Batsmen on both sides are set to face a stiff examination when an England team without Ben Stokes face India in the first Test in Nottingham starting on Wednesday. Although England captain Joe Root boasts an impressive Test average of 48.68, the next best in his side belongs to opener Rory Burns, with 33.23.
SportsBBC

England v India: Visitors look for redemption as Test series begins

Virat Kohli was the top scorer in the five-match Test series when India toured England in 2018. He scored 593 runs at an average of 59.30. But his dream run failed to avoid a humiliating 4-1 defeat against a resurgent English side. This was a familiar script since the Pataudi Trophy - named after the illustrious Indian cricketing family, and to be contested when the sides meet in Tests in England - was inaugurated in 2007.
SportsBBC

England v India: Jasprit Bumrah traps Rory Burns lbw in first over

England opener Rory Burns is trapped lbw for a duck by India's Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of the first Test at Trent Bridge. FOLLOW: England v India, first Test Listen to live TMS commentary of the first Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
SportsPosted by
newschain

How Joe Root compares with England greats as he becomes all-time top run-scorer

The England captain went into the opening day 21 behind his predecessor Cook, who remains England’s record Test run-scorer by a considerable distance. Despite England’s woes, a boundary off Mohammed Siraj in the 33rd over took Root to 23 on the day and a new career record and here, the PA news agency looks at how Root, Cook and the other leading contenders compare.
SportsBBC

England v India: Jonny Bairstow brilliantly runs out Ajinkya Rahane

Jonny Bairstow brilliantly runs out Ajinkya Rahane for five with a direct hit as India fall to 112-4, trailing England by 71 runs on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge. FOLLOW: England v India, first Test, second day Listen to live TMS commentary of the first Test...

Comments / 0

Community Policy