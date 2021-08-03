Sunil Chhetri Reveals the One Thing He Keeps Warning Young Players About

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri turned 37-years-old today and on the occasion of his birthday, the legend revealed how he likes to spend his special day. As revealed by Hindustan Times, Chhetri spoke to them on his birthday and said, "I’m not big on birthday celebrations, and this one won’t be any different. I am with my club Bengaluru FC at our pre-season camp in Bellary. I’ll begin the day doing what I love the most — being on a football pitch. We’re a tightly knit unit, so it’s safe to say I’ll be around ‘family’ on my birthday.