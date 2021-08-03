US has sent more than 110M COVID-19 vaccines to 60 countries, White House says

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is proving to be a difficult roadblock to returning to normalcy, as it spreads through unvaccinated communities and even some vaccinated as well. President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci called this latest outbreak as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” however he shared his fear the virus could continue to mutate. Fox News Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel joins to discuss the latest COVID-19 news , including how U.S. officials are attempting to combat vaccine hesitancy and how private industry is helping via vaccine mandates. Emanuel discusses how the Biden administration is struggling to manage the U.S.-Mexico border and explains the intense scrutiny New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now finds himself under after an investigation detailed several allegations of sexual harassment.