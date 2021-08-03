Cancel
White House, TN

US has sent more than 110M COVID-19 vaccines to 60 countries, White House says

By Kyle Hicks
WTVF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries around the world in an effort to stem the pandemic abroad. The U.S. has now donated more COVID-19 vaccines than all other countries...

