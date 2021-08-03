Poll: What’s the Best Seether Song? – Vote Now

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70.
Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline.
Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks.
Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
