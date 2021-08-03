Poll: What’s the Best Seether Song? – Vote Now

The dog days of democracy are here again. We are a few days into August, which means by now we should all be good and ready to answer the pressing question of our times: What is the song of the summer? As per usual, we at Stereogum are putting the question to you, a beacon of impeccable taste and unclouded judgment. For the next week, until noon ET on Tuesday, Aug. 10, you can select one (1) song to be bestowed with this annual superlative. Choose wisely.