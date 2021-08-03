TOKYO – Representing his native Ghana, Coppin State graduate Joseph Amoah clocked a season-best time of 20.27 in his semifinal heat of the 200m dash at the 2020 Olympic Games. Despite his impressive time, his mark was fourth in his heat and did not advance him to the finals.



Making his first appearance in the Olympics , Amoah finished 13 th overall in the event, missing out on qualifying for the final by .14 seconds. Amoah drew lane nine in his semifinal heat after placing third in his first-round heat earlier that day in 20.35.



An eight-time NCAA All-American and back-to-back USTFCCCA Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year with the Eagles, Joseph Amoah will run in Ghana’s 4x100m Relay later this week. Amoah, and fellow Eagles sprinter, Joseph Manu , make up half of the relay team and their first-round heat will be televised live at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, August 4 on USA Network and NBC.



The post Joseph Amoah finishes 13th in 200m appeared first on HBCU Gameday .