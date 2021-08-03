Business & Biscuits – August

Thursday, August 5, 2021

7:30 am – 8:30 am

Event byDuration: 1 hr Public Event Business & Biscuits is our breakfast networking event. The host will give a brief presentation about their industry, while attendees will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and talk with other business owners and representatives. Remember to bring your business cards for door prizes! Join us for Business & Biscuits on Thursday, August 5th at 7:30 AM here at the Chamber. Frank Kohn is an independent consultant who helps employers find value in their healthcare plans. He will give a short talk regarding the adaptations and opportunities the new environment of COVID has created. Sponsored by C.A.R.E.S.

