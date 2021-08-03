Cancel
Calhoun County, AL

Business & Biscuits – August

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
Thursday, August 5, 2021

7:30 am – 8:30 am

Event by Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Duration: 1 hr Public Event Business & Biscuits is our breakfast networking event. The host will give a brief presentation about their industry, while attendees will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and talk with other business owners and representatives. Remember to bring your business cards for door prizes! Join us for Business & Biscuits on Thursday, August 5th at 7:30 AM here at the Chamber. Frank Kohn is an independent consultant who helps employers find value in their healthcare plans. He will give a short talk regarding the adaptations and opportunities the new environment of COVID has created. Sponsored by C.A.R.E.S.

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

