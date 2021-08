Khloé Kardashian wants to get her daughter True a house cat so she can settle into her new home. The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star explained that she was heartbroken when her Labrador Gabbana died in January 2018, when she was pregnant with True and not ready for another pet. But now that True is getting older, she thought she’d get her a dog once they’ve settled into her new house, but True loves cats and wants a cat. On Twitter, Khloé admitted that she doesn’t know anything about cats and has been researching for weeks while trying to convince True that she’s going to buy her a dog, but her offspring doesn’t fall for it.