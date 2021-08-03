Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with an OLED screen is just $310 at eBay

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a smattering of deals happening across the web. Some products we’ve covered are seeing some of the lowest prices yet. Like an 11.5-inch tablet with an OLED screen. For a limited time, Lenovo is discounting its Tab P11 Pro tablet that has a vivid OLED screen from its usual $500 price down to just $310 through Lenovo’s official eBay page. This is the base model that has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled#Wireless Earbuds#Oled#The Galaxy Buds Live#Logitech#Kingston#Sandisk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

You're Basically Stealing This TCL 4K TV From Walmart At $698

Walmart is having a good sale on this 4K smart TV from TCL right now, as the price has been dropped down to just $698 from its original price of $999. For this size of TV with this resolution and these features, Walmart is basically letting you steal it. This is one of TCL’s Class 4-Series smart TVs, and it comes with Roku built-in, as well as voice control.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.
ComputersDigital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 laptop is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When buying a new laptop, you want to buy the best. Right now, that’s easy to do thanks to the Dell XPS 13 being available for just $700 at Dell for a strictly limited time only. Ordinarily priced at $900, you can save $200 right now on a fantastic laptop that will keep you happy for a long time to come. You’ll need to be fast though. As with all Dell deals, stock at this price is limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Restock Update Is Great News for PlayStation Fans

The PS5 was released more than six months ago, yet it's still very challenging to buy. Each week, a couple of new PS5 restocks release, usually with very limited stock, and the supply is depleted within minutes, sometimes less. It doesn't matter if it's Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Costco, or any other major retailer; since pre-orders went live last September, buying the PS5 has been a nightmare for many PlayStation fans.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ComputersDigital Trends

Can’t afford the Dell XPS 13? Try these laptop deals instead

For those who are planning to buy a new laptop, you should be aiming for the Dell XPS 13, which is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021. It doesn’t come cheap though, so if it’s too expensive for your budget, you might want to take a look at laptop deals for alternatives.
techaeris.com

Samsung’s 1,000-inch The Wall is now available worldwide

We have been talking about The Wall since 2018, when Samsung announced the new modular MicroLED system. When it was first introduced, many people scoffed at the idea and questioned how this would become a consumer product. Of course, none of that deterred Samsung, as they’re known for taking on some crazy projects.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
Android Headlines

Now THIS Is A Fire TV Stick 4K Sale To Get Excited About

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube are two of Amazon’s best streaming products, and both are on sale right now for a great discount price that you probably shouldn’t pass up. The Fire TV Stick 4K normally goes for $50, and the Fire TV Cube...
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy