Science

Bayes’ Theorem explained

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can find conditional probability using Bayes Theorem with the following formula:. We can derive this formula ourselves from the more common conditional probability formula. Probability of event A given event B is found by:. Using the same formula, let’s look at the inverse - probability of B given A:

#Bayes Theorem
Science
Sciencearxiv.org

Solar models and McKean's breakdown theorem for the $μ$CH and $μ$DP equations

We study the breakdown for $\mu$CH and $\mu$DP equations on the circle, given by $$m_t + u m_{\theta} + \lambda u_{\theta} m = 0,$$ for $m = \mu(u) - u_{\theta\theta}$, where $\mu$ is the mean and $\lambda=2$ or $\lambda=3$ respectively. It is already known that if the initial momentum $m_0$ never changes sign, then smooth solutions exist globally. We prove the converse: if the initial momentum changes sign, then $C^2$ solutions $u$ must break down in finite time. The technique is similar to that of McKean, who proved the same for the Camassa-Holm equation, but we introduce a new perspective involving a change of variables to treat the equation as a family of planar systems with central force for which the conserved angular momentum is precisely the conserved momentum. We also demonstrate how this perspective can apply for general PDEs of continuum mechanics, such as the Okamoto-Sakajo-Wunsch equation (and in particular the De Gregorio equation).
Sciencearxiv.org

Limit Theorems for Additive Functionals of the Fractional Brownian Motion

We investigate first and second order fluctuations of additive functionals of a fractional Brownian motion (fBm) of the form \begin{align}\label{eq:abstractmain} Z_n=\left\{\int_{0}^{t}f(n^{H}(B_{s}-\lambda))ds\ ; t\geq 0 \right\} \end{align} where $B=\{B_{t}; t \geq 0\}$ is a fBm with Hurst parameter $H\in (0,1)$, $f$ is a suitable test function and $\lambda\in \mathbb{R}$. We develop our study by distinguishing two regimes which exhibit different behaviors. When $H\in(0,1/3)$, we show that a suitable renormalization of $Z_n$, compensated by a multiple of the local time of $B$, converges towards a constant multiple of the derivative of the local time of $B$. In contrast, in the case $H\in[1/3,1)$ we show that $Z_n$ converges towards an independent Brownian motion subordinated to the local time of $B$. Our results refine and complement those from the current literature and solve at the same time the critical case $H=1/3$, which had remained open until now.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Word2Vec Explained

Word2Vec is a recent breakthrough in the world of NLP. Tomas Mikolov a Czech computer scientist and currently a researcher at CIIRC ( Czech Institute of Informatics, Robotics and Cybernetics) was one of the leading contributors towards the research and implementation of word2vec. Word embeddings are an integral part of solving many problems in NLP. They depict how humans understand language to a machine. You can imagine them as a vectorized representation of text. Word2Vec, a common method of generating word embeddings, has a variety of applications such as text similarity, recommendation systems, sentiment analysis, etc.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Persistence in functional topology and a correction to a theorem of Morse

During the 1930s, Marston Morse developed a vast generalization of what is commonly known as Morse theory relating the critical points of a semi-continuous functional with the topology of its sublevel sets. Morse and Tompkins applied this body of work, referred to as functional topology, to prove the Unstable Minimal Surface Theorem in the setting defined by Douglas' solution to Plateau's Problem. Several concepts introduced by Morse in this context can be seen as early precursors to the theory of persistent homology, which by now has established itself as a popular tool in applied and theoretical mathematics. In this article, we provide a modern redevelopment of the homological aspects of Morse's functional topology from the perspective of persistence theory. We adjust several key definitions and prove stronger statements, including a generalized version of the Morse inequalities, in order to allow for novel uses of persistence techniques in functional analysis and symplectic geometry. As an application, we identify and correct a mistake in the proof of the Unstable Minimal Surface Theorem by Morse and Tompkins.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
Sciencearxiv.org

Can we bypass no-go theorem for Ricci-inverse Gravity?

Recently, Amendola et al. proposed a geometrical theory of gravity containing higher-order derivative terms. The authors introduced anticurvature scalar $(A)$, which is the trace of the inverse of the Ricci tensor ($A^{\mu\nu} = R_{\mu\nu}^{-1}$). In this work, we consider two classes of Ricci-inverse -- Class I and Class II -- models. Class I models are of the form $f(R, A)$ where $f$ is a function of Ricci and anticurvature scalars. Class II models are of the form ${\cal F}(R, A^{\mu\nu}A_{\mu\nu})$ where ${\cal F}$ is a function of Ricci scalar and square of anticurvature tensor. For both these classes of models, we numerically solve the modified Friedmann equations in the redshift range $1500 < z < 0$. We show that the late-time evolution of the Universe, i.e., evolution from matter-dominated epoch to accelerated expansion epoch, can not be explained by these two classes of models. Using the reduced action approach, we show why we can not bypass the no-go theorem for Ricci-inverse gravity models. Finally, we discuss the implications of our analysis for the early-Universe cosmology.
Computersarxiv.org

Rectified Euler k-means and Beyond

Euler k-means (EulerK) first maps data onto the unit hyper-sphere surface of equi-dimensional space via a complex mapping which induces the robust Euler kernel and next employs the popular $k$-means. Consequently, besides enjoying the virtues of k-means such as simplicity and scalability to large data sets, EulerK is also robust to noises and outliers. Although so, the centroids captured by EulerK deviate from the unit hyper-sphere surface and thus in strict distributional sense, actually are outliers. This weird phenomenon also occurs in some generic kernel clustering methods. Intuitively, using such outlier-like centroids should not be quite reasonable but it is still seldom attended. To eliminate the deviation, we propose two Rectified Euler k-means methods, i.e., REK1 and REK2, which retain the merits of EulerK while acquire real centroids residing on the mapped space to better characterize the data structures. Specifically, REK1 rectifies EulerK by imposing the constraint on the centroids while REK2 views each centroid as the mapped image from a pre-image in the original space and optimizes these pre-images in Euler kernel induced space. Undoubtedly, our proposed REKs can methodologically be extended to solve problems of such a category. Finally, the experiments validate the effectiveness of REK1 and REK2.
Sciencearxiv.org

Mitigating off-resonant error in the cross-resonance gate

Off-resonant error for a driven quantum system refers to interactions due to the input drives having non-zero spectral overlap with unwanted system transitions. For the cross-resonance gate, this includes leakage as well as off-diagonal computational interactions that lead to bit-flip error on the control qubit. In this work, we quantify off-resonant error, with more focus on the less studied off-diagonal control interactions, for a direct CNOT gate implementation. Our results are based on numerical simulation of the dynamics, while we demonstrate the connection to time-dependent Schrieffer-Wolff and Magnus perturbation theories. We present two methods for suppressing such error terms. First, pulse parameters need to be optimized so that off-resonant transition frequencies coincide with the local minima due to the pulse spectrum sidebands. Second, we show the advantage of a $Y$-DRAG pulse on the control qubit in mitigating off-resonant error. Depending on qubit-qubit detuning, the proposed methods can improve the average off-resonant error from approximately $10^{-3}$ closer to the $10^{-4}$ level for a direct CNOT calibration.
Animalsfaunalytics.org

Explaining ‘Faunalytics Explains’

Faunalytics’ mission has always been to help animal advocates be more effective by making relevant research and data accessible to all. We want you to have the resources you need to inform yourself and the public about the plight of animals, and to be aware of the best strategies and tactics to reduce animal suffering in an impactful way. We enact this mission through our various programs, such as our Original Research, Research Library, Fundamentals, and more.
Sciencearxiv.org

The sinking dynamics and splitting of a granular droplet

Jens P. Metzger, Christopher P. McLaren, Sebastian Pinzello, Nicholas A. Conzelmann, Christopher M. Boyce, Christoph R. Müller. Recent experimental results have shown that vibro-fluidized, binary granular materials exhibit Rayleigh-Taylor-like instabilities that manifest themselves in rising plumes, rising bubbles and the sinking and splitting of granular droplets. This work explores the physics behind the splitting of a granular droplet that is composed of smaller and denser particles in a bed of larger and lighter particles. During its sinking motion, a granular droplet undergoes a series of binary splits resembling the fragmentation of a liquid droplet falling in a miscible fluid. However, different physical mechanisms cause a granular droplet to split. By applying particle-image-velocimetry and numerical simulations, we demonstrate that the droplet of high-density particles causes the formation of an immobilized zone underneath the droplet. This zone obstructs the downwards motion of the droplet and causes the droplet to spread and ultimately to split. The resulting fragments sink at inclined trajectories around the immobilized zone until another splitting event is initiated. The occurrence of consecutive splitting events is explained by the re-formation of an immobilized zone underneath the droplet fragments. Our investigations identified three requirements for a granular droplet to split: 1) frictional inter-particle contacts, 2) a higher density of the particles composing the granular droplet compared to the bulk particles and 3) and a minimal granular droplet diameter.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Structure of the trypanosome paraflagellar rod and insights into non-planar motility of eukaryotic cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00281-2, published online 13 July 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we missed labeling the co-first authors. The first two authors, Jiayan Zhang and Hui Wang, who have contributed to this work equally, should have been designated with a footnote of “These authors contributed equally: Jiayan Zhang, Hui Wang”. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Sofic mean dimension of typical actions and a comparison theorem

We refine two results in the paper entitled ``Sofic mean dimension'' by Hanfeng Li, improving two inequalities with two equalities, respectively, for sofic mean dimension of typical actions. On the one hand, we study sofic mean dimension of full shifts, for which, Li provided an upper bound which however is not optimal. We prove a more delicate estimate from above, which is optimal for sofic mean dimension of full shifts over arbitrary alphabets (i.e. compact metrizable spaces). Our refinement, together with the techniques (in relation to an estimate from below) in the paper entitled ``Mean dimension of full shifts'' by Masaki Tsukamoto, eventually allows us to get the exact value of sofic mean dimension of full shifts over any finite dimensional compact metrizable spaces. On the other hand, we investigate finite group actions. In contrast to the case that the acting group is infinite (and amenable), Li showed that if a finite group acts continuously on a finite dimensional compact metrizable space, then sofic mean dimension may be different from (strictly less than) the classical (i.e. amenable) mean dimension (an explicitly known value in this case). We strengthen this result by proving a sharp lower bound, which, combining with the upper bound, gives the exact value of sofic mean dimension for all the actions of finite groups on finite dimensional compact metrizable spaces. Furthermore, this equality leads to a satisfactory comparison theorem for those actions, deciding when sofic mean dimension would coincide with classical mean dimension. Moreover, our two results, in particular, verify for a typical class of sofic group actions that sofic mean dimension does not depend on sofic approximation sequences.
Sciencearxiv.org

Strong well-posedness, stability and optimal control theory for a mathematical model for magneto-viscoelastic fluids

In this article, we study the strong well-posedness, stability and optimal control of an incompressible magneto-viscoelastic fluid model in two dimensions. The model consists of an incompressible Navier--Stokes equation for the velocity field, an evolution equation for the deformation tensor, and a gradient flow equation for the magnetization vector. First, we prove that the model under consideration posseses a global strong solution in a suitable functional framework. Second, we derive stability estimates with respect to an external magnetic field. Based on the stability estimates we use the external magnetic field as the control to minimize a cost functional of tracking-type. We prove existence of an optimal control and derive first-order necessary optimality conditions. Finally, we consider a second optimal control problem, where the external magnetic field, which represents the control, is generated by a finite number of fixed magnetic field coils.
ChemistryScience Now

Metal atom–guided conformational analysis of single polynuclear coordination molecules

Microscopic observation of single molecules is a rapidly expanding field in chemistry and differs from conventional characterization techniques that require a large number of molecules. One of such form of single-molecule microscopy is high-angle annular dark-field scanning transmission electron microscopy (HAADF-STEM), which is especially suitable for coordination compounds because of its atomic number–dependent contrast. However, to date, single-molecule observations using HAADF-STEM has limited to simple planar molecules. In the present study, we demonstrate a direct structural investigation of nonplanar dendronized polynuclear Ir complexes with subnanometer resolution using Ir as an atomic label. Decreasing the electron dose to the dendrimer complexes is critical for the single-molecule observation. A comparison with simulated STEM images of conformational isomers is performed to determine the most plausible conformation. Our results enlarge the potential of electron microscopic observation to realize structural analysis of coordination macromolecules, which has been impossible with conventional methods.
Tokyo, JPNature.com

Machine learning and earthquake forecasting—next steps

A new generation of earthquake catalogs developed through supervised machine-learning illuminates earthquake activity with unprecedented detail. Application of unsupervised machine learning to analyze the more complete expression of seismicity in these catalogs may be the fastest route to improving earthquake forecasting. The past 5 years have seen a rapidly accelerating...
WildlifeScience Now

De novo assembly, annotation, and comparative analysis of 26 diverse maize genomes

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Maize is an important crop that is cultivated worldwide. As maize spread across the world, selection for local environments resulted in variation, but the impact on differences between the genome has not been quantified. By producing high-quality genomic sequences of the 26 lines used in the maize nested association mapping panel, Hufford et al. map important traits and demonstrate the diversity of maize. Examining RNA and methylation of genes across accessions, the authors identified a core set of maize genes. Beyond this core set, comparative analysis across lines identified high levels of variation in the total set of genes, the maize pan-genome. The value of this resource was further exemplified by mapping quantitative traits of interest, including those related to pathogen resistance.
SciencePhys.org

Theories predict 2D nanofluidic channels showing nonlinear conduction function as memory-effect transistors

A team of researchers at Sorbonne Université has developed a way to show 2D nanofluidic channels carrying out nonlinear conduction functions as memory-effect transistors, using theory and simulations. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work with aqueous electrolytes confined in a two-dimensional gap between graphite layers and what they learned from it. Yaqi Hou and Xu Hou with Xiamen University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining work involved in replicating the ways that neurons communicate using ionic and neurotransmitter conduction, and the work done by the team in France.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Titchmarsh theorems, Hausdorff-Young-Paley inequality and $L^p$-$L^q$ boundedness of Fourier multipliers on harmonic $NA$ groups

In this paper we extend classical Titchmarsh theorems on the Fourier transform of H$\ddot{\text{o}}$lder-Lipschitz functions to the setting of harmonic $NA$ groups, which relate smoothness properties of functions to the growth and integrability of their Fourier transform. We prove a Fourier multiplier theorem for $L^2$-H$\ddot{\text{o}}$lder-Lipschitz spaces on Harmonic $NA$ groups. We also derive conditions and a characterisation of Dini-Lipschitz classes on Harmonic $NA$ groups in terms of the behaviour of their Fourier transform. Then, we shift our attention to the spherical analysis on Harmonic $NA$ group. Since the spherical analysis on these groups fits well in the setting of Jacobi analysis we prefer to work in the Jacobi setting. We prove $L^p$-$L^q$ boundedness of Fourier multipliers by extending a classical theorem of H$\ddot{\text{o}}$rmander to the Jacobi analysis setting. On the way to accomplish this classical result we prove Paley-type inequality and Hausdorff-Young-Paley inequality. We also establish $L^p$-$L^q$ boundedness of spectral multipliers of the Jacobi Laplacian.
Physicsarxiv.org

Transition from degeneracy to coalescence: theorem and applications

Exceptional point (EP) is exclusive for non-Hermitian system and distinct from that at a degeneracy point (DP), supporting intriguing dynamics, which can be utilized to probe quantum phase transition and prepare eigenstates in a Hermitian many-body system. In this work, we investigate the transition from DP for a Hermitian system to EP driven by non-Hermitian terms. We present a theorem on the existence of transition between DP and EP for a general system. The obtained EP is robust to the strength of non-Hermitian terms. We illustrate the theorem by an exactly solvable quasi-one-dimensional model, which allows the existence of transition between fully degeneracy and exceptional spectra driven by non-Hermitian tunnelings in real and k spaces, respectively. We also study the EP dynamics for generating coalescing edge modes in Su-Schrieffer-Heeger-like models. This finding reveals the ubiquitous connection between DP and EP.

Comments / 0

