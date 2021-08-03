Cancel
Cars

Vehicle shortage coming to an end?

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 5 days ago

It’s been tough finding new and used cars over the past few months, but experts say that may soon come to an end.

With inventory low, costs are up.

On top of that, there was a shortage of semiconductor chips, which are used in vehicles.

“Those same semiconductors are used in all sorts of other industries as well," said Scot Hall of Swaplease.com.

Those in the industry say if you can wait to make that big buy, you should because things could soon change for the better.

“If you don’t need to get a vehicle right now, I would definitely recommend kicking it down the road. If you can even wait another 30 or 60 days, I do think there will be changes in the right direction.”

If you cannot wait, experts like Hall say consider leasing in the short-term and if you have an extra vehicle, now is definitely the time to sell.

“This is absolutely maybe the best time ever. If you have an extra car sitting around that you would want to get rid of, perfect time to do that."

