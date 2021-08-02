Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Coach David Culley brings energy to the Texans

By Chris Nalls
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmNDS_0bGI0TC000

Houston Texans coach David Culley is not afraid of bringing some energy and life to the practice field.

At Monday’s practice, Texans fans saw Culley give an energetic and enthusiastic speech to fan. Culley said the Texans “will be the kind of team you want us to be.”

It pumped onlookers and gave some fans some hope that this years team will be different from previous years and you should expect them to compete. Texans fans have never witnessed this kind of hype and energy from Bill O’Brien.

Culley’s energy is one of the things that attracted first-year general manager Nick Caserio.

“Every day you walk in the building, he’s the same guy regardless of what’s going on,” Caserio told reporters at the Texans’ charity golf classic on May 10. “That speaks to who he is. Honestly, it’s no different – we talked about this in the opening press conference – it’s no different now than however many years ago when I met him on the field at the combine, fast forward however many years later. So that consistency day-to-day has been a hallmark of his all his whole career and he’s done nothing to dissuade us from thinking otherwise.”

Culley is entering in his first season as coach and is really trying to make the best of an awkward situation in terms of the elephant in the room, Deshaun Watson. With all the allegations and reports of Watson requesting a trade, one has to really believe that the former Baltimore Ravens receivers coach is handling the entire situation the best he can and really is doing a decent job. When asked about Watson, Culley gives direct answers and is not shy about telling you the way it is.

The enthusiastic interviews are enjoyable to watch and it may make some current and former Texans fans start to think maybe Houston really did select the right guy for the job.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup Contract News

It doesn’t sound like the Dallas Cowboys will be working out a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Gallup. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys plan on letting Gallup play out the season. Of course, that’s what the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott. The end result:...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Mike Vrabel Reveals Why Tennessee Titans Signed QB Matt Barkley

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel touched on the teams new quarterback addition Matt Barkley during media availability on Friday. The 30-year old quarterback, Barkley announced on Thursday that he signed a deal with the Titans after entering free agency following the 2020 season. “[We] wanted to get a guy...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Jake Kumerow Could Decide Brian Gutekunst's Fate

Only one team will be Super Bowl Champions at the end of the NFL season. Only one team will be able to look back at the season and say “we did things right.” The rest of the league will be forced to come face-to-face with their shortcomings, and what needs to be done to fix them. Jobs will be lost and rosters will be overhauled. Sometimes those decisions are simple and obvious and other times they are difficult and divisive.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Texans' Anthony Miller on Deshaun Watson: 'The show must go on'

Wide receiver Anthony Miller joined the Houston Texans via a July trade from the Chicago Bears without knowing who will be his starting quarterback come September. Houston star signal-caller Deshaun Watson is reportedly dealing with ankle and calf injuries but, more importantly, could be made unavailable to play for the foreseeable future as he's facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

David Culley Has Blunt Response To Deshaun Watson Question

For the first time this training camp, the Houston Texans put their pads on. While that should be the main takeaway from Tuesday’s practice, the absence of Deshaun Watson has really dominated the headlines. Watson hasn’t been receiving snaps under center so far in camp. Last week, he was seen...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

How Gerald McCoy impacts Raiders defensive line rotation

This time of year, there typically aren’t very many, if any, “big name” free agents available. However, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to find one as they signed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Wednesday. McCoy was widely considered one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL during his prime....
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Vrabel, Others Address Titans' Addition of QB Matt Barkley

NASHVILLE – Matt Barkley is not just happy to be with the Tennessee Titans. To hear Ryan Tannehill tell it, he is happy to be pretty much anywhere. “I know (Barkley) a little bit, just over the years,” Tannehill said Friday. “He is a great dude. Love being around him. Happy guy.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Eagles Rumors

Could we see Deshaun Watson suiting up for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall? There seems to be some smoke surrounding that potential pairing. On Wednesday night, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports reported that trade talks between the Eagles and Texans are “heating up.”. “Talks are heating up between Eagles and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Will Von Miller be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is 32 years old but still feels like he has a lot left in the tank to keep playing football. Though some would argue that Miller’s best days are behind him, he could retire today and still be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point. Make no mistake, his resume is already good enough and he will get to Canton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy